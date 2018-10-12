Red Deer Rebels pick up a point, fall to Blades in OT

Max Gerlach notches hat trick for Blades, Ethan Anders makes 34 saves for Red Deer

The Red Deer Rebels win streak stopped at five Friday night in Saskatoon.

Blades forward Max Gerlach scored with just 16 seconds left in regulation and notched his hat trick goal 3:44 in overtime to help Saskatoon earn the 3-2 victory.

With the overtime loss, the Rebels picked up a point in their sixth straight game.

The night started out well for the Rebels when Oleg Zaytsev found the mark 51 seconds in. Red Deer’s first-round selection in the 2018 CHL Import Draft has four goals on the season.

Gerlach buried on the power play for his first of the night and fifth on the season at 7:10 of the first to tie the game.

Jeff de Wit helped the Rebels back into the lead midway through the second period. De Wit had a goal and an assist in the game and has points in four straight games. He has six goals in eight games on the year.

Gerlach tied the game with his sixth of the season with the Blades net empty in the third. He was first star on the night.

Brandon Hagel was second star and Rebels netminder Ethan Anders earned third-star honours with 34 saves in the loss.

Red Deer will finish the Saskatchewan swing Saturday in Prince Albert.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Masoli throws three TD passes to lead Ticats to season sweep of Argos

Just Posted

Canyon Ski Resort aiming to open Nov. 10

The finishing touches are being put on Canyon Ski Resort trails just… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake opens door to handicapped-accessible taxis

Sylvan Lake cab companies did not have any handicapped-accessible vehicles available

New Medicine River Wildlife Centre hospital is slowly coming together

The project’s completion will depend on one last fundraiser and a matching grant

Alberta Agriculture considers crop insurance tweaks if necessary

Crop insurance claims process could be sped up if necessary, says Agriculture Minister

Red Deer Wave of Light to honour babies who died in pregnancy, delivery or infancy

Having three children die before birth is the toughest thing Jenn Hamborg… Continue reading

Millions announced to upgrade Dickson Dam

Spillways to be upgraded for better flood protection

British designers made Eugenie’s wedding dress

LONDON — Princess Eugenie wore a gown designed by Peter Pilotto and… Continue reading

Manhattan DA drops part of Weinstein case

New York City prosecutors abandoned part of their sexual assault case against… Continue reading

Global business leaders suspend ties with Saudi Arabia

LONDON — Global business leaders are reassessing their ties with Saudi Arabia,… Continue reading

Final report released on Air Canada near miss at San Francisco airport

Safety officials say a near collision of airliners in San Francisco last… Continue reading

Be careful: Heading abroad in the legal cannabis era could harsh your buzz

OTTAWA — “No cannabis at border crossings.” The signs posted on the… Continue reading

Freeland announces new Canadian consul general posts for Detroit, Los Angeles

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has filled two new senior… Continue reading

Once vowing not to record anymore, Elvis Costello is back

NEW YORK — Besides the fact that he’s still here, Elvis Costello’s… Continue reading

UK Time’s Up fund gives $1.3 million to women’s groups

LONDON — A fund set up by British celebrities as part of… Continue reading

Most Read