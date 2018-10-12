Red Deer Rebels pick up a point, fall to Blades in OT

The Red Deer Rebels win streak stopped at five Friday night in Saskatoon.

Blades forward Max Gerlach scored with just 16 seconds left in regulation and notched his hat trick goal 3:44 in overtime to help Saskatoon earn the 3-2 victory.

With the overtime loss, the Rebels picked up a point in their sixth straight game.

The night started out well for the Rebels when Oleg Zaytsev found the mark 51 seconds in. Red Deer’s first-round selection in the 2018 CHL Import Draft has four goals on the season.

Gerlach buried on the power play for his first of the night and fifth on the season at 7:10 of the first to tie the game.

Jeff de Wit helped the Rebels back into the lead midway through the second period. De Wit had a goal and an assist in the game and has points in four straight games. He has six goals in eight games on the year.

Gerlach tied the game with his sixth of the season with the Blades net empty in the third. He was first star on the night.

Brandon Hagel was second star and Rebels netminder Ethan Anders earned third-star honours with 34 saves in the loss.

Red Deer will finish the Saskatchewan swing Saturday in Prince Albert.



