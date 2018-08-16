Red Deer Rebels release training camp schedule

At last year’s Black and White Game, white’s Brandon Cutler and team black forward Reese Johnson fight for control of the puck late in the first period. (Advocate File Photo)

The Red Deer Rebels will be back on the ice in a matter of days.

Red Deer announced their training camp schedule on Thursday. Players will arrive on Aug. 22 to begin getting ready for the 2018-2019 season.

The first ice time at the Centrium will be 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, with the second group of players going on the ice from 4:15- 5:45 p.m. All practices are open to the public.

Players will skate each day leading up to Aug. 29, when the team will host their annual Black and White game at 7 p.m. at the Centrium. Admission to that game is $2, in support of the Red Deer Firefighters Children’s Charity.

The Rebels will play their first preseason game on Aug. 31 against Edmonton, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. at the Centrium. They will also host the Calgary Hitmen the following night at 7 p.m.

The Red Deer Advocate Home Opener is set for 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 and the regular season opening game is Sept. 21 against the Edmonton Oil Kings, in Edmonton.

The following is the Rebels full training camp schedule:

Wednesday, August 22

2:30 pm – 4:00 pm Main Practice – Group B

4:15 pm – 5:45 pm Main Practice – Group A

Thursday, August 23

9:00 am – 10:00 am Alumni Pro Skate

10:30 am On-ice testing – Main

Friday, August 24

9:30 am – 11:00 am Main Practice – Group A

11:30 am – 1:00 pm Alumni Pro Skate

1:30 pm – 3:00 pm Main Practice – Group B

Saturday, August 25

11:30 am – 1:00 pm Main Practice – Group B

1:30 pm – 3:00 pm Main Practice – Group A

Sunday, August 26

10:00 am – 11:30 am Rookie Scrimmage

12:00 pm – 1:30 pm Alumni Pro Skate

2:00 pm – 3:30 pm Main Scrimmage

4:00 pm – 5:30 pm Rookie Scrimmage

Monday, August 27

8:00 am – 9:00 am Main Practice – Group A

9:15 am – 10:45 am Rookie Scrimmage

11:00am –12:00 pm Main Practice – Group B

12:30– 2:00 pm Alumni Pro Skate

3:00– 4:30 pm Rookie Scrimmage

5:00– 6:30 pm Main Scrimmage

Tuesday, August 28

8:00– 8:45 am Main Practice – Group B

9:00 – 9:45 am Main Practice – Group A

10:00– 11:30 am Rookie Scrimmage

12:00 – 1:30 pm Alumni Pro Skate

4:30– 6:00 pm Main Scrimmage

Wednesday, August 29

8:30– 9:15am Pre-game Skate – Team Black

9:30– 10:15am Pre-game Skate – Team White

7:00 pm Black vs. White Game



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter