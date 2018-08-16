Red Deer Rebels release training camp schedule

The Red Deer Rebels will be back on the ice in a matter of days.
Red Deer announced their training camp schedule on Thursday. Players will arrive on Aug. 22 to begin getting ready for the 2018-2019 season.
The first ice time at the Centrium will be 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, with the second group of players going on the ice from 4:15- 5:45 p.m. All practices are open to the public.
Players will skate each day leading up to Aug. 29, when the team will host their annual Black and White game at 7 p.m. at the Centrium. Admission to that game is $2, in support of the Red Deer Firefighters Children’s Charity.
The Rebels will play their first preseason game on Aug. 31 against Edmonton, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. at the Centrium. They will also host the Calgary Hitmen the following night at 7 p.m.
The Red Deer Advocate Home Opener is set for 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 and the regular season opening game is Sept. 21 against the Edmonton Oil Kings, in Edmonton.
The following is the Rebels full training camp schedule:
Wednesday, August 22
2:30 pm – 4:00 pm Main Practice – Group B
4:15 pm – 5:45 pm Main Practice – Group A
Thursday, August 23
9:00 am – 10:00 am Alumni Pro Skate
10:30 am On-ice testing – Main
Friday, August 24
9:30 am – 11:00 am Main Practice – Group A
11:30 am – 1:00 pm Alumni Pro Skate
1:30 pm – 3:00 pm Main Practice – Group B
Saturday, August 25
11:30 am – 1:00 pm Main Practice – Group B
1:30 pm – 3:00 pm Main Practice – Group A
Sunday, August 26
10:00 am – 11:30 am Rookie Scrimmage
12:00 pm – 1:30 pm Alumni Pro Skate
2:00 pm – 3:30 pm Main Scrimmage
4:00 pm – 5:30 pm Rookie Scrimmage
Monday, August 27
8:00 am – 9:00 am Main Practice – Group A
9:15 am – 10:45 am Rookie Scrimmage
11:00am –12:00 pm Main Practice – Group B
12:30– 2:00 pm Alumni Pro Skate
3:00– 4:30 pm Rookie Scrimmage
5:00– 6:30 pm Main Scrimmage
Tuesday, August 28
8:00– 8:45 am Main Practice – Group B
9:00 – 9:45 am Main Practice – Group A
10:00– 11:30 am Rookie Scrimmage
12:00 – 1:30 pm Alumni Pro Skate
4:30– 6:00 pm Main Scrimmage
Wednesday, August 29
8:30– 9:15am Pre-game Skate – Team Black
9:30– 10:15am Pre-game Skate – Team White
7:00 pm Black vs. White Game
Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter