Red Deer Rebels to host prospects camp

The camp is June 1 to 3 at the Penhold Multiplex

Red Deer Rebels fans will get their first look at the team’s youngest prospects next weekend.

The Western Hockey League team will host its prospects camp June 1 to 3 at the Penhold Multiplex – all sessions are open to the public.

The Rebels will be on the ice from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, 3:45 to 5:45 p.m. Saturday and 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday.

Twenty-seven players, all of whom are born is 2002 or 2003, will attend the camp.

The Rebels were eliminated in the first round of the WHL playoffs last season.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter