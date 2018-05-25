Red Deer Rebels to host prospects camp

The camp is June 1 to 3 at the Penhold Multiplex

Red Deer Rebels fans will get their first look at the team’s youngest prospects next weekend.

The Western Hockey League team will host its prospects camp June 1 to 3 at the Penhold Multiplex – all sessions are open to the public.

The Rebels will be on the ice from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, 3:45 to 5:45 p.m. Saturday and 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday.

Twenty-seven players, all of whom are born is 2002 or 2003, will attend the camp.

The Rebels were eliminated in the first round of the WHL playoffs last season.


