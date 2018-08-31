Red Deer Rebels top Edmonton Oil Kings in preseason opener

The Red Deer Rebels power play was alive and firing on all cylinders in the preseason opener Friday night at the Centrium.

Red Deer dropped the puck on its five-game exhibition season with a 6-5 victory over the Edmonton Oil Kings. The power play found the mark three times in six chances and GM/head coach Brent Sutter was impressed with the effort.

“Both teams had a lot of young kids in their lineup but it was good to see how those guys handle certain things. Gives you a feel for things,” he said.

“Power play was fine after the first couple. We got moving better and handling the pucks better.”

Dallas Stars sixth-round draft pick Dawson Barteaux was a catalyst on the man-advantage for Red Deer, scoring once and adding a pair of assists. The defenceman from Foxwarren, Man. is off to Stars rookie camp next week and when he returns should be a major piece of the Rebels blueline.

“I have some nerves. It’s something new, but it’s been my childhood dream forever. To take that next step towards it is exciting,” he said.

Barteaux was mixed in with a number of young Rebels defenceman on the evening and he said it was cool to see that next generation step into the fold.

“It’s good. They’re all super talented obviously. There’s a reason they got drafted and they are here still. It’s cool seeing them and hopefully get to play with them this year and next year,” he said.

Rebels’ overage defenceman Colin Paradis opened the scoring on a wrist shot that fluttered past Oil Kings netminder Sebastian Cossa. Paradis is one of four 20-year-olds fighting for a roster spot in the 2018-19 campaign.

Austin Schellenberg scored his first of the preseason late in the first and looked solid in the contest on a line with Arshdeep Bains and Alex Morozoff.

“That was a good line. I thought River (Fahey) had a good game. (Jordan) Borysiuk and Zak Smith to name a few. (Jace) Isley played pretty good on the back end for 16-years-old,” Sutter said.

“It’s good to see those young guys play. That’s what exhibition is for early especially, so it was good.”

Edmonton scored twice early in the second and took a 3-2 advantage. The first came on an unfortunate bounce in the Oil Kings zone which led to a short-handed breakaway and the second, was a defensive breakdown from the Rebels.

With Red Deer on a two-man advantage midway through the second, Barteaux tied the game at three with a blast from the point.

Fahey connected with Borysiuk just under two minutes later to restore the Rebels one-goal lead. Borysiuk, in six games with the Rebels late last season had one assist. The 16-year-old from Mannville is one of a handful of 2002-born wingers battling for a roster spot this season.

Captain Reese Johnson padded the lead with the Rebels second power-play goal of the night. The 20-year-old ripped a wrist shot short side past Cossa for the fifth Red Deer goal of the game.

Red Deer product Josh Tarzwell added the final Rebels’ goal midway through the third on the power play. After being acquired by the Rebels last season, the 19-year-old scored seven goals and added six assists in 41 games.

The Oil Kings cashed two goals in the final four minutes of the game to get within a goal.

Byron Fancy played the full contest in the Rebels net and stopped 30 shots in the victory.

Red Deer is back on the ice Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Calgary Hitmen. Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m., the Kootenay Ice take on the Oil Kings at the Centrium.


Most Read

