Red Deer Rebels win again at home

The Red Deer Rebels keep on winning at the Centrium.

Friday, Red Deer extended their home win streak to six games in front of 4,073 fans with a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory against the Saskatoon Blades.

“I thought we played really well. Right from the opening faceoff we were good,” Red Deer Rebels GM/ head coach Brent Sutter said.

“They got some momentum there near the end of the game. We made a bad line change and made an odd-man rush for them. Made it a one-goal game and (then) we took a couple penalties. We did a good job killing them off. Overall, it was as solid as a game we’ve had all year.”

The Rebels had a 3-1 lead with just eight minutes to play, but former Rebel Brandon Schuldhaus beat Ethan Anders high glove to cut the deficit.

After the Rebels second straight penalty kill, their third line got stuck in their own zone and were unable to clear the puck.

Blades forward Kirby Dach took advantage and notched his eighth of the season on perfect shot short side past Anders to tie the game.

“It was the way you want it to be,” Sutter said of the reaction on the bench to the tie.

”Upset because we had given the lead up but still we’re pushing to win the game. In overtime, (Saskatoon) didn’t touch the puck. We talked about that, win the opening faceoff and we win two draws and guys were able to get the puck and that’s what you want.”

Only 81 seconds into the extra frame, Rebels forward Alex Morozoff got loose in the Blades end and fired a wrist shot past Nolan Maier to win the game.

“(Alex) Alexeyev gave me a nice pass and I just saw some open ice. I just took the shot and it went in,” added Morozoff about his second goal of the season.

“Just excitement. Whenever you can give your team a win it feels good, it was exciting to get that one.”

Midway through the first, Brandon Hagel tied the game at one when he pounded home a loose puck in the slot. Alex Alexeyev drove wide, fired a puck off the pad of Nolan Maier and after Reese Johnson tapped the puck into an open area, Hagel was able to take advantage.

The Rebels veteran then put Red Deer ahead with just under four minutes to play in the second. Alexeyev sprung the winger in all alone and Hagel fired a wrister past Maier.

Just past the 10-minute mark of the second, Hagel was at it again. He won a battle down low in the Blades end and chipped a pass out to Johnson. Jeff De Wit then went backhand to forehand on a deke and easily slide home his eighth goal of the year.

Hagel finished the night with two goals but had several chances late in the game, including a partial breakaway shorthanded and a shot off the post that fooled Maier.

“He’s got will and determination. Driven. He wants to win,” Sutter said.

“He’s shown great leadership and all our older guys have. Our older core group has been fantastic. That just needs to continue.”

Centre Oleg Zaytsev missed the contest and is out day-to-day. That forced the Rebels to use captain Reese Johnson on the top line and the veteran was effective in that spot.

“It bumped all our centremen up one and (Schellenberg) got back in the lineup and we were able to use him there,” Sutter said.

“Injuries happen and Oleg is day-to-day so hopefully, it’s not something that’s going to be too long.”

Hagel, Maier and Johnson were the stars in the contest.

The Rebels are on the road for their next five games, first up is an afternoon road game on Sunday in Kootenay.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter