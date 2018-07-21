Red Deer Renegades player Chad Mears scores his first of two goals on Sylvan Lake Yettis goalie Ethan Hanson Saturday at the NexSource Centre. The Renegades won on Saturday to clinch the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier II South West Division Final and advance to Provincials.(Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer Renegades oust Yettis in playoff thriller

Red Deer advances to the Junior B Tier II Provincials with victory

The Red Deer Renegades and Sylvan Lake Yettis battled like a pair of teams desperate for a Provincials berth on the weekend.

The two clubs left everything on the floor, but the Renegades outlasted Sylvan Lake in a two-game Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier II South West Division Final.

Red Deer won the opening game 9-7 Friday at NexSource Centre in Sylvan Lake to set up the finale. The Renegades clinched the series Saturday with a thrilling 16-12 victory on the road in a bitter battle between the two Central Alberta rivals.

With the series win, Red Deer advanced to provincials next weekend and for five-year veteran Kole Weik, it was a unbelieve feeling when the buzzer sounded on Saturday.

“We’ve been working for this all season and it feels good to finally get there,” said the Renegades’ captain, who will play in provincials for the first time in his career.

“I’ve never been more proud of a team. This is the greatest group of guys I’ve ever played lacrosse with.”

Red Deer opened up a massive advantage in the first period Saturday and looked in complete control through 20 minutes with an 8-2 advantage.

“We really just wanted to come out and bury balls into the net. Just capitalize. I think the boys thought they had it complete in the first period,” noted Renegades head coach Mike Martel.

The home side did not go away quietly, cutting the deficit to 13-8 in the second and bringing the capacity crowd in Sylvan Lake to their feet. The comeback continued in the third period with a pair of quick goals a minute apart that cut the deficit to two.

“We know that team is a force to be reckoned with and they are very physical and they were high in penalty minutes (this year),” Martel said.

“We knew they were going to come out strong and physical. We just had to stay away from the boards and make sure we were giving space enough for passes.”

The backbreaker came with the Yettis on the power play late in the third period.

A loose ball was scooped up by the Renegades and with two opponents on his back, Alex Pennycook scored while flying through the air. The goal gave Red Deer a 15-12 advantage with five minutes to play.

“That was the nail in the coffin right there,” said the Renegades head coach.

“That was the biggest statement we made in the whole game. Not the eight goals that we scored in the first period. It was that one shorthanded goal to really seal the deal. It lit the whole bench on fire.”

Renegades’ Curtis Hallman sealed the win with a power-play goal and just 1:32 left in the game. The tally was his fourth of the game after completing the hat trick late in the second.

Sylvan Lake got four goals from Adan Sylvester, a hat-trick from Zachary Daniels and a pair from Kien Bowen. Josh Koger-Ebertz, Tristan Hess and Eric Nikolai notched markers for the Yettis. Andrew Barnes started in net for Sylvan Lake, but Ethan Hanson took over midway through the first period.

Tristan Clark, Chad Mears and Brayden Laturnus all added a pair of goals for Red Deer. Devin Saunders, Tegan Smith, Blayne Friesen, Ryan Mulder and Nicholas Scott also scored for the Renegades.

The Yettis finished first in the regular season with a 16-2 record, one win ahead of the Renegades for tops in the South West Division.

The rivals split the season series one win apiece. Red Deer won 12-7 on May 6 and the Yettis got revenge with an 11-9 victory on May 30. It was the Renegades who managed to sneak out two wins when it mattered most this weekend.

“Sylvan (Lake) have been our rivals for years and years. To have them into the playoffs for the first time, we have a lot of respect for them. They did really well throughout the whole year, they dominated,” said Martel.

“At the same time, they are our competitors. Our rivals. We couldn’t let them get away with any of the chirping that they do. We had to step up.”

Provincials get underway Friday night and Weik said the focus has already shifted for the club.

“We’re just looking forward to the next two games, winning those and winning a championship,” he added.


Most Read

