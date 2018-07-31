The Red Deer Renegades won bronze at the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier II Provincials on the weekend. (File photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer Renegades win bronze at Junior B Tier II Lacrosse Provincials

The Red Deer Renegades battled their way to a bronze medal at the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Tier II Provincials in High River on the weekend.

Red Deer knocked off the Sherwood Park Titans 13-10 in the third-place game to earn bronze on Sunday.

The Renegades started slowly in the chase for a medal after falling being 4-1 in the first period on Sunday. Still trailing 9-7 in the third, Red Deer exploded for six goals in the final 20 minutes to seal the victory.

“I’ve prided my team’s leadership and their ability to bounce back. They gave me another show of why I am proud of them, because in the second period we started our comeback, and in the third, we closed the door on (Sherwood Park),” said head coach Mike Martel.

Chad Mears led the way offensively with four goals, while Curtis Hallman also added a hat trick. Two of Hallman’s three goals came in the third period.

Nicholas Scott and Devin Saunders each added a pair of goals, along with Brayden Laturnus and Kole Weik scoring once.

Red Deer opened the weekend with an 8-5 loss to the host High River Heat but bounced back with a 9-6 win over the Titans in their second game of round robin play.

In the final round robin game, Red Deer fell 9-4 to the Lloydminster Xtreme and were relegated to the bronze medal game.

Renegades players’ Kole Weik, Brad Saunders, Blayne Friesen, and Zac Atsinger will all now move on from junior lacrosse.

“It was a long and hard road to get to, a lot of blood, sweat and tears went into the making this team what it was this year,” said Martel.

“Red Deer now has a great foundation to build on. The boys, coaching staff and I set a goal that we wanted to get ourselves to Provincials and we did, there’s no better achievement as a coach then helping athletes realize their potential.”


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Blackfalds hockey player shortlisted for women’s U18 Team Alberta
Next story
Als announce Manziel to make CFL debut against Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Just Posted

Van carrying dead body stolen from Red Deer funeral home parking lot

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public to help find the vehicle

Lacombe takes fifth place in best places to live

Red Deer comes in 12th across Canada

Catch the Perseid meteor shower with Kerry Wood Nature Centre

100~1,000,000 Miles fundraising event

Lots of choice for house buyers this summer

House inventories are high as buyers take their time

Company hopes to build cannabis production facility in Clearwater County

Clearwater County approved rezoning of site 20 km south of Caroline

WATCH: Staying cool in Red Deer when the sun is out

Looking to beat the summer heat, families went to the Blue Gass… Continue reading

PHOTO: Red Deer library celebrates Harry Potter’s birthday

The Red Deer Public Library’s downtown branch held its annual Harry Potter… Continue reading

Fourth annual Central Alberta Yogathon in Red Deer Aug. 18

Yoga enthusiasts will soon roll out their mat and take over City… Continue reading

Canadians with terminal illnesses face new rules in test for speedy benefits

OTTAWA — The federal government will set a new test for fast-tracking… Continue reading

Veterans’ access to benefits a persistent problem, ombudsman says

OTTAWA — Canada’s veterans ombudsman says that while the federal government has… Continue reading

FBI official: Vegas shooting report to be after anniversary

LAS VEGAS — The top FBI official in Nevada says he will… Continue reading

A makeover for milkweed, for the sake of butterflies

QUEBEC — For generations, North American farmers have despised milkweed and done… Continue reading

Red Deer Mounties looking for stolen van

A van was stolen from a north Red Deer business and Mounties… Continue reading

“Something special about this boy:” Davies goes from refugee camp to soccer pitch

EDMONTON — Soccer phenom Alphonso Davies and his former Edmonton Strikers coach,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month