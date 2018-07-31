Red Deer Renegades win bronze at Junior B Tier II Lacrosse Provincials

The Red Deer Renegades won bronze at the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier II Provincials on the weekend. (File photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Renegades battled their way to a bronze medal at the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Tier II Provincials in High River on the weekend.

Red Deer knocked off the Sherwood Park Titans 13-10 in the third-place game to earn bronze on Sunday.

The Renegades started slowly in the chase for a medal after falling being 4-1 in the first period on Sunday. Still trailing 9-7 in the third, Red Deer exploded for six goals in the final 20 minutes to seal the victory.

“I’ve prided my team’s leadership and their ability to bounce back. They gave me another show of why I am proud of them, because in the second period we started our comeback, and in the third, we closed the door on (Sherwood Park),” said head coach Mike Martel.

Chad Mears led the way offensively with four goals, while Curtis Hallman also added a hat trick. Two of Hallman’s three goals came in the third period.

Nicholas Scott and Devin Saunders each added a pair of goals, along with Brayden Laturnus and Kole Weik scoring once.

Red Deer opened the weekend with an 8-5 loss to the host High River Heat but bounced back with a 9-6 win over the Titans in their second game of round robin play.

In the final round robin game, Red Deer fell 9-4 to the Lloydminster Xtreme and were relegated to the bronze medal game.

Renegades players’ Kole Weik, Brad Saunders, Blayne Friesen, and Zac Atsinger will all now move on from junior lacrosse.

“It was a long and hard road to get to, a lot of blood, sweat and tears went into the making this team what it was this year,” said Martel.

“Red Deer now has a great foundation to build on. The boys, coaching staff and I set a goal that we wanted to get ourselves to Provincials and we did, there’s no better achievement as a coach then helping athletes realize their potential.”



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter