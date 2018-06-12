Riggers third baseman Jaret Chatwood hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to power the Riggers to a win over the Confederation Park Cubs Tuesday night at Great Chief Park. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer Riggers cruise to easy win over Edmonton Confederation Cubs

Riggers next home game on June 17 at Great Chief Park

Riggers 11 Cubs 1 (Eight innings)

The Red Deer Riggers hit the cover off the ball for the second week in a row Tuesday night at Great Chief Park.

After a 21-run outburst last week, the Riggers scored early often to dispose of the Confederation Park Cubs 11-1 in eight innings.

Riggers third baseman Jaret Chatwood sparked the offence with four hits, including a deep three-run home run during a five-run bottom of the fourth.

“Always nice when you can get one out of the park, never trying to do it, but when it happens it’s good,” said Chatwood.

“Everyone had a good approach up there, trying to hit the fastball and they gave us a few. Guys are starting to get into a rhythm now, I think that kind of helped. Guys were seeing the ball and it seemed like everything was working.”

Derek Chapman knocked in a run with a fielder’s choice in the second and Denver Wik cashed another with an RBI single. Chapman added RBI single in the third.

Levi Moon hit a walk-off RBI single in the eighth inning to close out the game. Red Deer scored its 11 runs on 15 hits, only one of which was an extra-base hit.

Davin Gulbransen also had a strong outing on the mound, allowing just four hits and one run over five innings.

Joel Peterman pitched a scoreless inning in relief and Josh Edwards didn’t allow a run over two innings of work.

“It’s easy to play behind Davin, Josh and Joel when they’re all throwing well. They were throwing strikes and getting ahead of guys. You know they’re going to put balls in play and not walk people, makes our job easy back there anyway,” Chatwood added.

The Riggers will welcome the St. Albert Tigers June 17 and then host the Sherwood Park Athletics June 19.


Red Deer Riggers pitcher Davin Gulbransen tossed five innings of four hit baseball in a win over the Confederation Park Cubs on Tuesday night at Great Chief Park. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

