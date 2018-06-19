Red Deer Riggers fall 12-8 to Athletics

A slow start was too much to overcome for the Red Deer Riggers Tuesday night.

The Senior AAA baseball team was defeated by the Sherwood Park Athletics 12-8 at Great Chief Park.

Red Deer was unable to score a run in the game’s first four innings.

“We came out kind of flat,” said Jason Chatwood, Riggers shortstop and coach. “We had a tough time bouncing back. We didn’t have a lot of energy tonight and we weren’t very sharp. We didn’t deserve to win.”

While the Riggers offence couldn’t get going early, Sherwood Park scored five runs in the first two innings.

Red Deer’s offence came alive after the A’s extended their lead to 6-0 in the top of the fifth inning.

Shayne Court got the Riggers their first run with an RBI single to left field in the bottom of the fifth. Then with the bases loaded and two outs, Chatwood stepped to the plate and hit a grand slam, making 6-5 heading into the sixth.

But the A’s extended their lead to 10-5 in the sixth after hitting a three-run home run and adding an RBI single.

In the eighth inning, Red Deer added three runs while the A’s added just one.

Sherwood Park drove home one more run and Red Deer ran out of firepower in the ninth, as the A’s picked up the 12-8 victory over the Riggers.

“We got within one, but they‘re a good team with some good batters,” Chatwood said. “Our pitchers battled, but their team had a few of things go their way. We gave them a couple outs too and they took advantage.”

The Riggers, who are now 4-2 this season, were originally scheduled to play a game on Father’s Day Sunday, but it was postponed.

Red Deer will host the Confederation Park Cubs next Tuesday at Great Chief Park. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.

“It’ll be nice to get some more games in and back on the winning side of things,” Chatwood said.

Prior to Tuesday’s defeat, the Riggers’ only loss of the season came against the Cubs June 4.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

