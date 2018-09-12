The Red Deer Riggers will aim to host the 2020 Senior Men’s National Championships. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer Riggers preparing bid to host Senior AAA Nationals

Bid needs to be submitted by Sept. 30

The Red Deer Riggers are inching towards hosting the 2020 Baseball Canada Senior AAA Baseball Canada National Championships.

Earlier this summer, the Riggers expressed interest in hosting the event to Baseball Canada and are in the process of creating a bid, which needs to be submitted by Sept. 30.

“The bid is in the preliminary stages right now. You have to show you have interest two years before the event. We have to put together a package outlining the city, the facilities and we get letters from the mayor and Baseball Alberta,” said team representative Joel Peterman.

“I think it would be cool to bring this calibre of baseball back to Alberta.”

Red Deer also applied to host the 2019 national men’s championships but did not win the bid.

According to Baseball Canada, after the bids are submitted, the Championship Committee Host make recommendations by Oct. 21 and then at their fall convention in November, they officially select a host.

Alberta has not hosted Senior AAA Nationals since 1994 when the tournament was held in Red Deer.

Since 1969, the tournament has only been held in Alberta three times, two of those (1987 and 1994) were in Red Deer.

“We’re really excited. The upgrades they’ve made at the park, plus everything the city is gearing up for. We have a lot of things that we can start to offer,” Peterman said.

“I think we can make one of this one of the best nationals that we’ve seen.”

In 2017 and 2018, the national championships were held in Victoria, B.C. and will be in Chatham, N.B., in 2019.

Peterman added that with a deep roster of players who have experience at nationals, they understand what it will take to host the championships.

“We have many guys that have been involved at nationals for the last 10 years. Jason (Chatwood) and I were paying a bit more attention to how things were run behind the scenes. So we could get an idea about what we need to do to be successful and what they did well,” Peterman said.

“Our park would be perfect. Two fields back to back and get all the fans down there, it would be a lot of fun.”


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
All of Canada cheering for Humboldt Broncos as they return to the ice: Trudeau

Just Posted

Program helps reduce childhood cavities

Available in select Red Deer and Central Alberta schools

Red Deer prepares for Alberta Culture Days

Fred Penner to perform in concert

Armed man robs Red Deer convenience store

Police are asking for the public’s assistance

Red Deer Citizen of the Year remembered

Jack Cuthbertson was one of the city’s most devoted citizens

Lacombe adopts parental leave policy for council

Policy allows council member with new child to take up to 16 weeks of partially paid leave

LeBlanc in conflict over surf clam licence, ethics commissioner says

OTTAWA — The federal ethics watchdog says Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc… Continue reading

Federal government warning Canadians to avoid travel to areas bracing for storms

The federal government is warning Canadians to avoid all travel to a… Continue reading

‘This is about preserving democracy’: Ford defends moves on council-cutting plan

TORONTO — Protesters heckled Ontario Premier Doug Ford in the legislature Wednesday… Continue reading

All of Canada cheering for Humboldt Broncos as they return to the ice: Trudeau

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says all of Canada will… Continue reading

Former Iranian president Ahmadinejad’s ally gets prison time

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian court sentenced a close ally of former… Continue reading

EU lawmakers move against Hungary over rule of law

BRUSSELS — European Union lawmakers voted on Wednesday to launch action against… Continue reading

Some U.S. McDonald’s workers vote to strike over sex harassment

NEW YORK — McDonald’s workers are going on strike next week. Emboldened… Continue reading

Man doing well after what health officials call the first Canadian face transplant

MONTREAL — In what doctors are calling a Canadian first, surgeons from… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month