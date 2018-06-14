Red Deer Riggers catcher Curtis Mazurkewich just misses a tag on Sherwood Park Athletics Cole Schneider in the first inning of Sunburst Baseball league play June 5 at Great Chief Park. (File photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer Riggers will not play Sunday

The AAA Senior baseball team’s next game is Tuesday at Great Chief Park

The Red Deer Riggers’ Father’s Day game is postponed.

The Senior AAA baseball team tweeted Friday the game will be played at a later date because “we couldn’t get it to work out.”

It won’t be too long until the Riggers take the field in Red Deer, as the team will battle the Sherwood Park Athletics at Great Chief Park Tuesday.

Red Deer is 4-1 so far this season – two of those victories have come against Sherwood Park.

To see the team’s full schedule, visit www.ballcharts.com/rdriggers.


