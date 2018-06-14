Red Deer Riggers will not play Sunday

The AAA Senior baseball team’s next game is Tuesday at Great Chief Park

The Red Deer Riggers’ Father’s Day game is postponed.

The Senior AAA baseball team tweeted Friday the game will be played at a later date because “we couldn’t get it to work out.”

Riggers game on Sunday (Fathers day) has been postponed. Sadly, we couldn’t get it to work out. Our next game is now Tuesday, June 19th vs @ParkAthletics . First pitch from down at GreatChiefPark goes at 7:30pm. #RDRvsSPA @1067TheDrive @realcountry955 @kraze1013 @RedDeerAdvocate — Red Deer Riggers (@RedDeerRiggers) June 14, 2018

It won’t be too long until the Riggers take the field in Red Deer, as the team will battle the Sherwood Park Athletics at Great Chief Park Tuesday.

Red Deer is 4-1 so far this season – two of those victories have come against Sherwood Park.

