Red Deer Rush U19A centre Adrienne Boudreau fires a ring on net through a crowd in the gold medal game at the 34th Annual Friends on Ice Ringette Tournament at the Kinsmen Community Arena on Sunday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer Rush U19A win silver at Friends on Ice Tournament

The Red Deer Rush U19A battled their way to a silver medal at the 34th Annual Friends on Ice Tournament on home ice Sunday at the Kinsmen Community Arena.

In the gold medal final, the Rush jumped out to a 2-0 lead and were up 3-1 after 20 minutes, but eventually fell 6-5 to the Leduc Jaugars.

Kaylie Lyons had a four point game for Red Deer with two goals and two helpers. Both Adrienne Boudreau and Kaylee Ludlow added a goal and two assists. Cassidy Lyons also added a goal in the loss.

Jaguars captain Katie Kinsella had a hat trick and added two assists in the gold medal win.

The Rush U12A team won gold with a 4-3 victory over the Airdrie Sting.

The Red Deer Rush U16B team picked up a gold medal on Sunday with a 3-1 over the Calgary Capitals.

Both the Rush U10S3 and the RDR Fireballs U10S2-3 also won silver.

In the open D final, the RDR Confusion won gold over SGV. TriCatz.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Red Deer Rush U19A centre Kaylie Lyons celebrates a goal in the gold medal game at the 34th Annual Friends on Ice Ringette Tournament at the Kinsmen Community Arena on Sunday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Previous story
Dougie Hamilton scores late winner, Flames hold on to beat Ducks 3-2

Just Posted

Red Deer residential property sales down in 2017

Good time to buy a house if you can afford it, says one expert

VIDEO: Vancouver shooting sends two men to hospital

Police say the shooting is believed to be targeted

Driver seriously hurt after hitting street light pole in Penhold

One person suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck a… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake’s Tyler Steenbergen scores golden goal

Steenbergen’s goal led Canada to victory in the IIHF World Junior Championship

Photos of Parkland Mall robbery suspects released

Suspects used pepper spray in the robbery in Red Deer

WATCH: Dream Home Lottery winner announced

Red Deer’s Bryce Danroth was the winner of the Dream Home Lottery… Continue reading

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Rare bird spotted in Lower Mainland

Snowy owl usually seen in the Arctic tundra

VIDEO: Vancouver shooting sends two men to hospital

Police say the shooting is believed to be targeted

Crime Central (Alberta) series

Here is a list of all the stories from the Red Deer… Continue reading

Photo: Snow hills to get higher:

There could be a bit of snow melt as temperatures climb above… Continue reading

Ponoka ranks on Expedia.ca Travel Blog

Ponoka makes top 18 list of communities to visit, Ponoka Stampede cited

Crime Watch groups can help police

Police officers say people need to come together to keep their communities… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month