Red Deer Rush U19A win silver at Friends on Ice Tournament

Red Deer Rush U19A centre Adrienne Boudreau fires a ring on net through a crowd in the gold medal game at the 34th Annual Friends on Ice Ringette Tournament at the Kinsmen Community Arena on Sunday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Rush U19A battled their way to a silver medal at the 34th Annual Friends on Ice Tournament on home ice Sunday at the Kinsmen Community Arena.

In the gold medal final, the Rush jumped out to a 2-0 lead and were up 3-1 after 20 minutes, but eventually fell 6-5 to the Leduc Jaugars.

Kaylie Lyons had a four point game for Red Deer with two goals and two helpers. Both Adrienne Boudreau and Kaylee Ludlow added a goal and two assists. Cassidy Lyons also added a goal in the loss.

Jaguars captain Katie Kinsella had a hat trick and added two assists in the gold medal win.

The Rush U12A team won gold with a 4-3 victory over the Airdrie Sting.

The Red Deer Rush U16B team picked up a gold medal on Sunday with a 3-1 over the Calgary Capitals.

Both the Rush U10S3 and the RDR Fireballs U10S2-3 also won silver.

In the open D final, the RDR Confusion won gold over SGV. TriCatz.



