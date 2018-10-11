Red Deer Rustlers excited for NCHL home opener

The Red Deer Rustlers picked up a win in their North Central Senior AA Hockey League debut last week. They will play their home opener on Oct. 13 in Penhold. (Photo supplied by Dennis Berg)

The Red Deer Rustlers got a taste of the North Central Hockey League, now they can’t wait to deliver it for their fans.

Red Deer picked up a 5-4 victory over the Devon Barons on the road to earn the first senior AA win for the club, now they want to do it in front of all the people who have supported them.

They are expecting a big crowd on Oct. 13 at the Penhold Multiplex for their inaugural home opener.

“Guys are going to be pumped up, it’s going to be exciting. You have the ceremonial faceoff and the player announcements. It should have a good vibe to it,” said Rustlers president Mike Dempster.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the community out and start to rally behind us and (for us to) start to get a following of people. I’m looking forward to kind of the official start to our season… I’m excited to see the crowd. I’m really hoping it gets as big and as loud as we can get it.”

In the win over the Barons, Dempster said it took some time for the team to get used to the league. They fell behind 3-0, but bounced back and tied the game at four after 40 minutes. Former Red Deer Rebel Dustin Moore scored the game-winner in the third.

“Devon came out with a strong push, it was their home opener,” said Dempster, who also had a goal in the win. “They were very physical. Which was a blessing for the first game. Get everyone back into the groove of physical games. We pushed the pace, we do have a big lineup, we had four lines rolling… I think we have the potential to be pretty good.”

Moore had a pair of goals in that win, but won’t be available for the home opener because of family commitments.

The Rustlers will play their next four home games in Penhold, with puck drop for the Oct. 13 home opener set for 7:45 p.m., after a short ceremony at 7:30.

Tickets for the game are $10 at the door, children under 12 are free.



