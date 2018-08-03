The Senior AA Red Deer Rustlers announced their roster for next season in the North Central Hockey League. They will open the season on the road in Devon on Oct. 6, before playing their first home game on Oct. 13 in Penhold. (Contributed Photo)

Red Deer Rustlers set roster for 2018-2019 season

Home opener on Oct. 13 in Penhold

The Senior AA Red Deer Rustlers are moving forward towards their inaugural season in the North Central Hockey League.

The team announced their 29-player roster on Friday, with 16 forwards, 11 defenceman and two goalies.

The Rustlers will drop the puck on the season Oct. 6 in Devon and will play their first ever home game on Oct. 13 at Penhold Mutliplex.

“All of these players have strong ties to Red Deer in one form or another, and we can’t wait to carry on the Rustlers legacy with pride,” said General Manager Ted Emmett in a press release.

Mike Dempster, who played junior hockey for the Olds Grizzlys in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, will serve as captain for the club. His father Wynne played two seasons for the original Junior A Red Deer Rustlers from 1969-1971, won a Centennial Cup championship and was also the head coach and general manager from 1980-1985.

“Growing up hearing stories from my dad about the Red Deer Rustlers and the Centennial Cup team, I couldn’t be more proud to wear the Rustlers logo on my chest,” said the Rustlers new captain.

“The original Red Deer Rustlers were a team the whole community rallied around, and we’re already overwhelmed by the support we’ve seen from the Central Alberta community before we’ve even played our first game.”

Johnny Li, Dustin Moore and Kyle Pess will serve as alternate captains.

For more information on the Rustlers and their full roster, check out their facebook page.


