The Senior AA Red Deer Rustlers open the season on the road in Devon Oct. 6, before playing their first home game Oct. 13 in Penhold. (Contributed Photo)

Red Deer Senior AA Rustlers begin inaugural season Saturday

The Red Deer Senior AA Rustlers are set to begin their inaugural season.

Just five months after being accepted into the North Central Hockey League, the Rustlers will take on the Oil Barons in Devon Saturday.

Red Deer is coming off a 6-2 preseason victory over the Eckville Eagles Sunday.

Kyle Pess, Rustlers vice-president and assistant captain, said it’s hard to believe the season opener is almost here.

“It seems like just yesterday we were sitting around just throwing out the idea of starting a Senior AA team, and now we’re days away from kicking our season off in Devon,” said Pess.

The first home game will be the following Saturday in Penhold. Pess said there’s already plenty of buzz surrounding the home opener.

“There’s been no shortage of support from both sponsors and fans, and we can’t wait to hit the ice in Penhold on Oct. 13 in front of our home crowd,” he said.

Following Saturday’s road game in Devon, the Rustlers will play four straight home games Oct. 13, 20 and 27, and Nov. 3.

For more information on the Red Deer Senior Rustlers follow the team on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.


