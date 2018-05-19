Red Deer Synchro Silhouettes practising at the Michener Aquatic Centre in Red Deer Tuesday. The swim club will perform its annual year-end watershow May 30. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Red Deer Silhouettes prepare for year-end show

Synchronized swimming team will perform its last show this season May 30

Central Alberta’s only synchronized swim team will dazzle at an upcoming show to celebrate a successful season.

The Red Deer Synchro Silhouettes’ annual year-end watershow is May 30 at the Recreation Centre.

Micah Tweedale, 12, will be one of the swimmers performing.

“I’m really excited to perform in front of family and friends,” she said. “The year-end watershow is always really exciting.”

Tweedale has been swimming since she was six. She swam with the Red Deer Marlins before joining Red Deer Synchro.

“I just love being in the pool. I swim all year round – it’s just really fun,” she said. “I love being around girls who love swimming as much as I do. I get to share stories, have fun with them and go to competitions. It’s fun and you get a good connection with them.”

After strong performances at a couple competitions this year, Tweedale was named to the Synchro Alberta 11-12 provincial team.

“I’m super excited to get the invitation to join the team,” said Tweedale. “I was working super hard for it so when I got the invitation it was awesome.”

Lauren Dial, Red Deer Synchro competitive coach, said people coming to the upcoming year-end watershow will see artistic and technical synchronized swimming.

“Their execution is really (good). They can just expect to see some really strong routines,” she said.

Dial said the swim season went really well. A big change for Red Deer Synchro this year was the creation of a new team for the Alberta Winter Games.

“The girls worked extra hard to make it onto that team,” she said. “We were able to take it to other competitions too and they did really well.”

More than 20 swimmers compete with Red Deer Synchro, which has been around since the early 1990s. Next year the team will likely push swimmers into the national stream.

“Red Deer used to have a national program, but a lot of the older swimmers graduated and moved away so the program kind of fell apart.

“We have a lot of very strong swimmers who are willing to go national, so next season we will probably have a lot of girls move up and compete nationally,” said Dial.

More information on the club can be found at www.facebook.com/Reddeersynchro.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

