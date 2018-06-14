Red Deer U17 Renegade Kristofer Grobmeier practises at McLean Fields in Red Deer Wednesday evening. Grobmeier is one of 16 Canadians who will practice with Real Madrid in Spain later this summer. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Red Deer soccer player to train with Real Madrid in Spain this summer

Kristofer Grobmeier, 17, was one of 16 Canadians selected to train with the team

A Red Deer soccer player will train with one of Europe’s biggest soccer clubs this summer.

Red Deer Renegades U17 player Kristofer Grobmeier, 17, is one of 16 Canadians who will head to Spain in August for a week-long youth training camp with Real Madrid coaches.

The Grade 11 Notre Dame High School student said he was ecstatic when he found out he was going.

“I was running around the house, very excited and jumping. I couldn’t believe what was happening. I’m just over the moon.

“Real Madrid’s always one of the best clubs in the world,” Grobmeier said. “They’re probably the best team in Spain and they have high-level players from all across the world playing for them.”

Originally from British Columbia, Grobmeier moved to Germany for a few years when he was five. After living in Germany, his family lived in Halifax and then came to Red Deer about three years ago.

He’s played soccer for about eight years.

“I really like the flow of the game. It never really stops, except for a couple seconds on a throw-in or a foul. It keeps moving and it keeps me awake.

“I’d like to go as far as it can take me,” Grobmeier said. “If I can go all the way to playing professional I’d love to go there, but if not that’s OK.”

Grobmeier said he’s excited to learn from Real Madrid’s coaches.

“I’ll be able to learn about what I need to improve on from them. It wouldn’t be as easy to learn what needs improvement without their eyes,” he said.

He said his teammates and family have been very supportive about his trip to Spain.

Gerald Grobmeier, Kristofer’s father and U17 Renegades head coach, said he couldn’t be happier for his son.

“I think I was even more excited than he was. I started running around the house looking for people to tell. I must have called, texted or emailed everyone I knew that he was going,” he said.

Gerald said he’s happy as both a father and a coach.

“He’s going to live an experience you just don’t get here in Canada,” he said. “He puts a lot of effort into the practices and the games – he loves soccer.”


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Red Deer U17 Renegade Kristofer Grobmeier practises at McLean Fields in Red Deer Wednesday evening. Grobmeier is one of 16 Canadians who will practice with Real Madrid in Spain later this summer. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Fear of failure to motivate France’s stars against Australia

Just Posted

Maskwacis rainbow crosswalk first on Canadian reserve, officials say

A rainbow crosswalk in Maskwacis might be the first one on a… Continue reading

Red Deer Air and Army cadets prepare for Annual Ceremonial Review

Year-end showcase this Saturday

WATCH: Innisfail Pro Rodeo brings cowboy action to Central Alberta

Pro rodeo returns to Innisfail at the Daines Ranch this weekend. The… Continue reading

UPDATED: Fire damages two Red Deer homes

Fire likely caused by child

Town of Ponoka workers vote to strike

Town council rejects mediated agreement

WATCH: Red Deer soccer player to train with Real Madrid in Spain this summer

Kristofer Grobmeier, 17, was one of 16 Canadians selected to train with the team

Byelection called for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

Vote to fill empty seat left vacant by Don McIntyre

#BuyCanadian: Pocketbook patriotism takes off amid U.S. trade tensions

Bonnie Hallman of Winnipeg had been booked to board a Disney cruise… Continue reading

No reported right whale deaths in Canadian waters so far in 2018, officials say

HALIFAX — There have been no reported deaths of North Atlantic right… Continue reading

Police investigate elder abuse of Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee

Los Angeles police are investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel Comics’… Continue reading

Kardashian West, woman Trump freed say they won’t stop now

SOUTHHAVEN, Miss. — Kim Kardashian West and Alice Marie Johnson, the woman… Continue reading

Science Says: What happens when researchers make mistakes

Everyone makes mistakes, but when scientists do, the remedy goes far beyond… Continue reading

Russia foots huge bill to host World Cup, but what you see might not be what you get

MOSCOW — The capital of the world’s first communist country has become… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Métis fiddler Patti Kusturok in Red Deer

The fiddler performed at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery Wednesday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month