Red Deer’s Jessica Johnson, 27, competed in the National Stream Provincial Qualifiers in Calgary last weekend. Her performance earned her a spot in Provincials Feb. 9-11. (Photo courtesy RED DEER SILHOUETTES Facebook)

Red Deer swimmer finishes second in provincial qulifier

Jessica Johnson, 27, competed in the National Stream Provincial Qualifiers last weekend

A Red Deer swimmer made a big splash in her first competition after coming out of retirement.

Jessica Johnson, a Red Deer Silhouettes Synchronized Swim Club coach, finished second in both technical routine and free routine in the senior solo category at the National Stream Provincial Qualifiers last weekend in Calgary.

“It felt really good to get back in the pool,” Johnson said. “It didn’t feel like I lost any of my abilities when I retired. The best thing about this sport is things come back so naturally, even after a five-year hiatus.”

The 27-year-old, who started swimming when she was 14, retired in 2012 when the Red Deer club eliminated its national program.

“We were strong for a couple years, but because we didn’t have enough athletes to feed into the program right away we kind of disbanded,” Johnson said.

The national program was losing athletes as they went to university and college, she said.

Last year, Johnson swam in the club’s Masters program and decided she wanted to get back into competing.

Johnson’s performance at the provincial qualifier earned her a spot in the provincial competition Feb. 9-12. If she is successful again, she will move onto the national qualifier in March.

Johnson’s goal is to finish top six in the national qualifier; however she said this year is more of a building block for the future because she hasn’t competed in so long.

“It’s hard to say how I’ll do because I don’t know who my competition is quite yet,” she added.

Some young Red Deer swimmers have been inspired by Johnson, she said.

“A lot of the girls at a young age are kind of looking up to where I am and they’re saying, ‘That could be me in a couple years.’

“Some of our girls are at the top of the provincial level this year and knowing there’s a possibility of going national, they can start pushing their training and getting their goals in place for how they’d like to do next year,” said Johnson.

The Red Deer Silhouettes Synchronized Swim Club is pushing to get the national program up and running again, said Johnson. The goal is to get Red Deer swimmers back on the Canadian stage, she added.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
OLYMPIC PREVIEW: Canada sends ‘strongest team ever’ to Winter Olympics, broadens target

Just Posted

UPDATED: RCMP Explosive Device Unit investigating suspicious package at Red Deer home

Red Deer RCMP are examined a suspicious package in Riverside Meadows after… Continue reading

Rural Crime Watch AGM coming to Lacombe

Rural crime remains a hot topic in Central Alberta

Polled Advocate readers don’t think economy will improve in 2018

Only 16 per cent were “very optimistic”

Look to the west to see the super blue blood moon Wednesday morning

Best view in Red Deer is 6:30 a.m.

Bentley man charged with property crimes

Stolen vehicle among property recovered

UPDATE: Red Deer man charged with child pornography, sexual assault

Police search for more victims

Do women need to ‘step up’? Grammy leader’s comment sparks debate on gender

TORONTO — Canadian singer Alessia Cara was the only woman to win… Continue reading

Louvre displays art looted by Nazis, hopes to find owners

PARIS — The Louvre Museum is putting 31 paintings on permanent display… Continue reading

Green party leader Elizabeth May asks lawyer to investigate bullying claims

OTTAWA — Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says she asked for an… Continue reading

Super Bowl ads aim for the heart – and sometimes lower

After a year of political and cultural upheaval, Super Bowl advertisers appear… Continue reading

Patinage en foret outside Ottawa offers a picturesque skate through a forest

The scraping of skates on ice and the occasional bird call are… Continue reading

More caffeine, please: Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple

Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple Group, bringing together the make-at-home coffee… Continue reading

Tories pan Liberal caucus proposal to decriminalize use of all illegal drugs

OTTAWA — The war on drugs may move to a new battlefield… Continue reading

Vigil to mark one-year anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

QUEBEC — A vigil will be held in Quebec City on Monday… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month