Rebecca Smith will represent Team Canada at the Pan Pacific Championships Aug. 9-14. (Submitted photo)

Red Deer swimmers off to international swimming competition

Three Red Deer swimmers will represent Canada overseas at the Pan Pacific Championships.

Rebecca Smith, who is from Red Deer, but trains in Ontario, and Kyla Leibel, from the Red Deer Catalina Swim Club, will compete at the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships Aug. 9-14 in Tokyo, Japan.

Smith was a member of the silver medal-winning 4×200-metre freestyle relay team at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where she also finished fifth in the 50-metre butterfly and sixth in the 100-metre butterfly.

Tammy Cunnington, will swim for Team Canada at the Pan Pacific Para Swimming Championships in Cairns, Australia Aug. 9-13.

“Finally getting a moment to announce that against all odds and expectations I’ve made Team Canada for this summer’s Pan Pacific Championships,” Cunnington said on Twitter Monday.

Cunnington competed in four events at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. In 2017 she finished with two silver medals and two bronze medals at the 2017 Can AmPara-swimming Championships.

The 42-year-old broke the Canadian record in the 50-metre freestyle at the 2017 Para-swimming Canadian Open.

