Red Deer Synchro swimmers medal in final competition of season

Red Deer Synchro swimmers practice at the Michener Aquatic Centre Tuesday after competing in the Canadian Prairie Championship last weekend in Saskatoon. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Some Red Deer swimmers finished with medals in their final competition of the season.

Red Deer Synchro competed in the Canadian Prairie Championship last weekend in Saskatoon.

The swim club’s combo team won gold in the 13-15 combo free final, Piper Jackson and Olivia Moreau won silver in the 13-15 duet, Haley Poole won bronze in 13-15 solo and Micah Tweedale finished third in the individual figures event.

Tweedale and Naomi Fidek finished fourth in 11-12 duet and Mia Wright finished seventh in 13-15 Solo. The 11-12 Aladdin team placed fifth, the 11-12 Beach Boys team finished ninth, 13-15 Circus team finished fourth and the 13-15 Swing team took sixth.



