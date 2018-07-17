Paige Olmstead runs up field as the Red Deer Titans senior womens team beat the Calgary Saints 89-7 on Saturday. (Photo by Lesley Young)

Red Deer Titans celebrate strong showing with weekend victories

Calgary Rugby Union action

Red Deer’s rugby teams were titans of the pitch over the weekend, winning four games.

The Red Deer Titans girls U17 team won two games while the senior mens and womens teams won one game each in rugby action.

A Saturday trip by the Titans rugby teams to Calgary yielded the bulk of the victorious games. The U17 girls team had a strong outing against the Calgary Irish, winning 48-22 in a game where they had no substitutes.

That win was a followup to their 46-24 victory on July 11 against the Calgary Canucks. The Titans scoring came on tries from Laurel Stephan, Aislinn Young, Olivia Quaife, Gwen Ferguson, Victoria Street and conversion kicks by Young. The U17 girls sits atop the Calgary Rugby Union U17 Girls division with two wins.

The senior womens Titans dominated the Calgary Saints with an 89-7 win on Saturday in Calgary. The senior womens team is atop the Calgary Rugby Union sourther women division standings with seven wins.

The senior mens Titans fought hard for a 45-12 win over the Calgary Saints on the same trip. The senior mens team is in third place in the Calgary Rugby Union Alberta Mens Division 2, with a record of five wins, no draws and one loss.


Send your sports tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Aislinn Young runs past a tackler as the Red Deer Titans U17 girls team beat the Calgary Irish 48-22 on Saturday. (Photo by Lesley Young)

Previous story
Lions must play ‘four quarters of solid football’ to win: Elimimian

Just Posted

Vandal strikes downtown business

Window with PRIDE poster broken

No new RNs hired to Red Deer hospital emergency department in a month: United Nurses of Alberta

UNA filed a grievance in June in response to what they say is a staffing crisis

Traffic pattern to change for summer near interchange

Southbound Hwy 2 traffic to be shifted

Red Deer couple win $100,000 in lottery

Couple won their money on June 1 LOTTO MAX with EXTRA draw

‘Walking survey’ of Red Deer’s green carts starts this week

Gold stars or pointers on correct use will be left on inspected carts

Updated: SUV smashes through fences and deck in Anders

Driver taken to hospital after SUV veered off 30th Avenue into Anders

Cull hasn’t been able to solve bunny burden in Alberta mountain town of Canmore

CANMORE, Alta. — Problems persist in an Alberta mountain town overrun with… Continue reading

Canada should help Holocaust denier on trial in Germany: civil liberties group

OTTAWA — A civil liberties group is urging the Canadian government to… Continue reading

Westerner Days: Send us your photos

Your reader photo may just make the pages of the Adovcate.

Adam Henrique signs $29.1M, 5-year extension with Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Centre Adam Henrique has signed a $29.1 million, five-year… Continue reading

Fashion firms upend design routine to focus on speed, trends

NEW YORK — Prototypes? Passe. Fashion company Betabrand saw that knitwear was… Continue reading

Trimming and tidying: Perennials need care too

The great attraction in growing perennial flowers is that you never have… Continue reading

Johnny Depp settles lawsuits involving former managers

LOS ANGELES — Johnny Depp has settled lawsuits with his former business… Continue reading

Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber falls to Bryce Harper in Home Run Derby final

WASHINGTON — Nationals Park was eerily quiet late Monday when Kyle Schwarber… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month