Red Deer Titans celebrate strong showing with weekend victories

Paige Olmstead runs up field as the Red Deer Titans senior womens team beat the Calgary Saints 89-7 on Saturday. (Photo by Lesley Young)

Red Deer’s rugby teams were titans of the pitch over the weekend, winning four games.

The Red Deer Titans girls U17 team won two games while the senior mens and womens teams won one game each in rugby action.

A Saturday trip by the Titans rugby teams to Calgary yielded the bulk of the victorious games. The U17 girls team had a strong outing against the Calgary Irish, winning 48-22 in a game where they had no substitutes.

That win was a followup to their 46-24 victory on July 11 against the Calgary Canucks. The Titans scoring came on tries from Laurel Stephan, Aislinn Young, Olivia Quaife, Gwen Ferguson, Victoria Street and conversion kicks by Young. The U17 girls sits atop the Calgary Rugby Union U17 Girls division with two wins.

The senior womens Titans dominated the Calgary Saints with an 89-7 win on Saturday in Calgary. The senior womens team is atop the Calgary Rugby Union sourther women division standings with seven wins.

The senior mens Titans fought hard for a 45-12 win over the Calgary Saints on the same trip. The senior mens team is in third place in the Calgary Rugby Union Alberta Mens Division 2, with a record of five wins, no draws and one loss.



