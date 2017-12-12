Red Deer Titans runner Jeremiah Lauzon finished second this weekend in the Men’s Open 60m race at the U of C Dino Opener. (File photo)

Red Deer Titans track team perform well at U of C Dino Opener

Members of the Red Deer Titans track team took part in some winter training over the weekend, traveling down to Calgary to take part in the Calgary Indoor Track Series.

The first event of the series on Sunday, known as the Dino Opener had several local runners secure strong results to kick off the indoor running season.

Jeremiah Lauzon raced in the 60m Open Men’s age group and finished second in a time of 7.15 seconds against mostly university and college athletes.

Carter Pisko also finished second on the day, in the 15 and under 60m hurdles with a time of 9.76 seconds while teammate Ethan Predinchuk was third in the race.

Nolan Baragar was third in the 14 and under 60m race and combined with Predinchuk, Emmanuel Delgado, and Macy Teleron to finish first in the 4x200m relay.

Caydince Kabatoff in the 14 and under age group ended up third in the 60m with a time of 8.63 and fourth in 200m in 29.04.

Brandon Smith also had a solid showing, with a fifth place finish in the 15 and under 60m race (7.72) and a fifth place in the 200m (25.70).

The next event for the Titans is in Edmonton from Jan. 19-21.

