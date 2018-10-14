Red Deer Vipers forward Tristyn Zarubiak had a goal in a win Saturday against the Cochrane Generals. (File photo by Byron HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer Vipers draw weekend split

The Red Deer Vipers got back in the win column against the Cochrane Generals in Heritage Junior B Hockey League play.

After a 4-0 loss Friday to the Airdrie Thunder, the Vipers scored three power-play goals in a 5-3 win over the Generals at home Saturday.

Keagan Kingwell, Keaton Sawicki and Jacksyn Goodall had the man-advantage tallies. Kingwell added a second goal in the first period and Tristyn Zarubiak iced the game with a goal midway through the third. Kingwell finished the game with five points and Brody Kalinowski added three assists. Justin Travis made 18 saves in the win.

The Blackfalds Wranglers also split a pair of weekend contests.

They topped the High River Flyers 4-1 Friday but fell 6-3 to the Airdrie Thunder on Sunday at home.

Austin Lawson scored twice in the loss and Taite Opdendries also had a goal.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Murray, Vikings trample Cardinals on way to 27-17 victory
Next story
Optimist Chiefs win pair of weekend road games

Just Posted

Schizophrenia a misunderstood illness, an Alberta expert says

Schizophrenia Society of Alberta campaign kickoff features TSN’s Michael Landsberg in Central Alberta

WATCH: Collecting coats and donations from drivers in Red Deer

Central Albertans made donations to keep children warm and neighbourhoods safe from… Continue reading

PHOTO: Fall Harvest Festival in Red Deer’s West Park

The West Park Community Association hosted the Fall Harvest Festival near West… Continue reading

Man dies in Hwy 2 collision near Ponoka

A 46-year-old man is dead following a three-vehicle collision on Hwy 2… Continue reading

Canyon Ski Resort aiming to open Nov. 10

The finishing touches are being put on Canyon Ski Resort trails just… Continue reading

WATCH: Blackfalds Fire teaches families about fire safety

An open house was held Saturday in support of Fire Prevention Week

Five things about what’s legal and what’s not in Canada’s new pot law

OTTAWA — Canada’s new law legalizing recreational cannabis goes into force on… Continue reading

4 men killed in shooting at child’s birthday party in Texas

DALLAS — An argument at a toddler’s birthday party in South Texas… Continue reading

German bus crashes on Swiss highway, 1 dead and 14 injured

BERLIN — A German bus crashed into a metal post on a… Continue reading

4 days after storm, large swath of Panhandle suffering

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. — Crews with backhoes and other heavy equipment scooped… Continue reading

Immigrants face hurdles to prove abuse by US agents

HOUSTON — Within hours of being booked at a Border Patrol station… Continue reading

Unicorns and pipelines: Notley and enviro-activist square off on Trans Mountain

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, with her arch pipeline foe sitting… Continue reading

A year into #MeToo, survivors’ stories resonate online and off: experts

Jenny Wright remembers scrolling through her social media feed a year ago… Continue reading

Emergency buzzer had been disabled in young man’s prison death: report

HALIFAX — An emergency intercom in the jail unit of a young… Continue reading

Most Read