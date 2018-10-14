Red Deer Vipers draw weekend split

Red Deer Vipers forward Tristyn Zarubiak had a goal in a win Saturday against the Cochrane Generals. (File photo by Byron HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Vipers got back in the win column against the Cochrane Generals in Heritage Junior B Hockey League play.

After a 4-0 loss Friday to the Airdrie Thunder, the Vipers scored three power-play goals in a 5-3 win over the Generals at home Saturday.

Keagan Kingwell, Keaton Sawicki and Jacksyn Goodall had the man-advantage tallies. Kingwell added a second goal in the first period and Tristyn Zarubiak iced the game with a goal midway through the third. Kingwell finished the game with five points and Brody Kalinowski added three assists. Justin Travis made 18 saves in the win.

The Blackfalds Wranglers also split a pair of weekend contests.

They topped the High River Flyers 4-1 Friday but fell 6-3 to the Airdrie Thunder on Sunday at home.

Austin Lawson scored twice in the loss and Taite Opdendries also had a goal.



