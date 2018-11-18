Red Deer Vipers earn pair of weekend road wins

The Red Deer Vipers swept a weekend road trip in Heritage Junior B Hockey League play.

Saturday, they knocked off Coaldale Copperheads 4-2 and Sunday they beat the Lomond Lakers 3-1.

In the win Saturday, Keenan Smith opened the scoring for the Vipers on the power play. Coaldale erased the deficit just five minutes into the second and then earned a lead 30 seconds later.

Matt Cormack tied the game for Red Deer just past the halfway point of the second.

Austin Thorpe and Justin Paarup scored third-period goals to give Red Deer the victory. Justin Anderson made 32 saves in the win.

Keaton Sawicki opened the scoring for Red Deer on Sunday. Lomond tied the game early in the third but Nic Scott responded for the Vipers 46 seconds later. Mack Differenz also added an empty-net goal for Red Deer.

The Vipers will be at home Nov. 24 when they host the rival Blackfalds Wranglers at 8 p.m. at Servus Arena.


