Red Deer Vipers score eight in home opener win

The Red Deer Vipers put on a show the same night they raised the Heritage Junior B Hockey League banner.

The two-time defending league champion Vipers cruised to an 8-1 win over the Three Hills Thrashers Saturday at Servus Arena in the home opener.

Before puck drop, the Vipers unveiled the 2017-18 HJHL League championship banner.

Justin Paarup and Keaton Sawicki got the scoring started in the opening frame for the Vipers.

In the second, three different players scored just over five minutes apart for Red Deer to open up a 5-0 lead. Tyrees Goodrunning, Keegan Kingwell and Jordan Volk had the tallies. Paarup and Jacksyn Goodall closed out the scoring for the home side in the third.

Justin Anderson stopped 14 shots to earn the win in net.

Sawicki also added three assists in the game, while Goodrunning, Goodall, Austin Thorne and Connor Sullivan all had a pair of assists.

In the season opener Friday night, the Vipers fell 3-1 to the High River Flyers. Volk scored the only goal in the loss for Red Deer.

The Ponoka Stampeders dropped their second game of the HJHL season on Saturday 5-1 to the Medicine Hat Cubs. Tate Opdendries had the lone Stampeders goal in the loss.



