Red Deer Vipers win a pair of weekend games

The Red Deer Vipers got on a roll this weekend in Heritage Junior B Hockey League play.

They knocked off the Medicine Hat Cubs 4-2 Friday on the road and then cruised past the Ponoka Stampeders 7-1 Saturday night at home.

Vipers Vs Ponoka Nov 3 2018 https://t.co/h1wcieZnQ6 via @YouTube — Red Deer Vipers (@RedDeerVipers) November 4, 2018

In the 7-1 win, Red Deer scored five unanswered goals in the opening frame. Tyrees Goodrunning, Jacksyn Goodall, Mack Differenz, Cody Jackson and Connor Sullivan scored in the first.

Goodall added another goal in the third, while Tristyn Zarubiak added a shorthanded marker in the second. Vipers goalie Justin Travis made 18 saves for the win.

Saturday, Stettler also downed Lomond 6-1 Saturday night. Kieran Rost had a hat trick for the Lightning and Erik Rost also chipped in a pair of tallies.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter