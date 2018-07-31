Red Deer’s Abby Thiessen invited to Canada’s National Women’s Development Team Selection Camp

Red Deer’s Abby Thiessen was one of 41 players invited to the Women’s National Team Development Camp from Aug. 3-11. (Contributed photo)

Local hockey product Abby Thiessen will suit up against Canada’s best young female hockey players next week in Calgary.

Thiessen, 20, of Red Deer, was one of 41 players invited to participate in the National Women’s Development Team selection camp from Aug. 3-11.

She is battling for a spot on the Canadian team that will face the United States in a three-game series from Aug. 16-19. At the conclusion of camp on Aug. 11, the final development team roster will be selected.

The five-foot-nine defender is one of 15 defencemen, along with four goalies and 22 forwards gunning for a position.

“As we begin our new Olympic cycle, it’s important that we continue to identify and develop those players who have made their mark among Canada’s deep pool of female hockey talent,” said Gina Kingsbury, director of women’s national teams in a press release.

“These are players who we believe have the potential to be part of our program for many years to come, and we’re excited to be working with many familiar names who have been part of our program in the past, as well as be introduced to new players who have shown us through their on-ice performances that they could fit well within our program.”

Theissen suited up last season for St. Cloud State University in NCAA Division I play and was one of nine Huskies’ players to appear in all 33 games. She recorded three goals and added seven assists.

The 20-year-old was also invited to Team Canada Women’s Hockey Development Camp last summer.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter