Cole Bergheim (right) of Red Deer finished second at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour International Players Championship at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge Golf Course from Aug. 13-15. He’s pictured here along with Mark Jans (left). (Advocate File Photo.

Red Deer’s Cole Bergheim second at MJT International Players Championship

Red Deer’s Cole Bergheim had a stellar showing on the golf course in Jasper this week.

The 14-year-old fired a three-round total of 219 in the Bantam Boys age group and finished second at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour International Players Championship at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge Golf Course.

Bergheim opened the tournament Monday with a 72, then shot 76 Tuesday and finished the event with a 71. He ended up just three shots back of winner Cooper Humphreys.

In the Junior Boys age group, Samuel Hamelin of Stettler shot a 233 over three days and finished tied for 17th, 10 shots back. Lacombe’s Chase Broderson also shot a 233 and tied in 17th.

Brandon Grabo of Lacombe shot 239 over three days.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tye Carriere signs with AJHL’s Canmore Eagles

Just Posted

PHOTO: Rainbow Block Party at Red Deer’s West Park

The Trans and Non-Binary Aid Society hosted a Rainbow Block Party at… Continue reading

Red Deer woman bitten by dog hopes people vaccinate their pets

The woman was bitten Aug. 5

Blood donations needed in Central Alberta: Canadian Blood Services

357 donors are needed before Aug. 26 at the Red Deer clinic

Lacombe makes steps to update bylaw for cannabis sales

Third reading of bylaw on Sept. 10

Warkentin seeks UCP nomination

Another nominee for Red Deer North

WATCH: Annual Family Picnic at Central Spray and Play

Blue Grass Sod Farms Ltd. held the Annual Family Picnic at the… Continue reading

Photos: Smoky conditions in Red Deer

Red Deer and area is experiencing high risk air quality.See related: Red… Continue reading

Committee to decide how millions in Humboldt Broncos donations are split

SASKATOON — Lawyers for the families of some of those who died… Continue reading

Boy, 11, dies after being struck by payloader on southern Alberta ranch

BOW ISLAND, Alta. — A boy has died after an accident on… Continue reading

Liberals look at creating federal holiday to mark legacy of residential schools

OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government wants to establish a holiday to… Continue reading

Thousands of police officers expected at regimental funeral in Fredericton

FREDERICTON — Thousands of police officers and first responders from across the… Continue reading

B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfires

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government has declared a provincial state of… Continue reading

As service refusals make headlines, experts say businesses usually in the wrong

Two Canadian businesses that recently made headlines for refusing customers have learned… Continue reading

Irregular asylum claims increased in July after two months of decline

OTTAWA — The number of irregular border crossers in Canada went up… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month