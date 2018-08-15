Red Deer’s Cole Bergheim second at MJT International Players Championship

Cole Bergheim (right) of Red Deer finished second at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour International Players Championship at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge Golf Course from Aug. 13-15. He’s pictured here along with Mark Jans (left). (Advocate File Photo.

Red Deer’s Cole Bergheim had a stellar showing on the golf course in Jasper this week.

The 14-year-old fired a three-round total of 219 in the Bantam Boys age group and finished second at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour International Players Championship at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge Golf Course.

Bergheim opened the tournament Monday with a 72, then shot 76 Tuesday and finished the event with a 71. He ended up just three shots back of winner Cooper Humphreys.

In the Junior Boys age group, Samuel Hamelin of Stettler shot a 233 over three days and finished tied for 17th, 10 shots back. Lacombe’s Chase Broderson also shot a 233 and tied in 17th.

Brandon Grabo of Lacombe shot 239 over three days.



