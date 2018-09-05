Red Deer’s Kelsey Lalor reflects on bronze at Women’s Baseball World Cup

Kelsey Lalor had to quickly trade in her baseball cleats for a pair of basketball shoes this week.

The 20-year-old Red Deer native is making a whirlwind transition from Women’s Baseball World Cup all-star left fielder, to her USports Canada West basketball season with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

Last Friday, Lalor captured bronze with Team Canada at the World Cup in Florida– it came in a dramatic 8-5 extra innings victory over the USA. By Tuesday, she was lacing up to get ready for her third year as a guard with the Huskies.

She said although her Canadian teammates were hopeful for a gold medal, an easy consolation was topping Team USA the way they did in the bronze medal game.

“Any time you can medal at a world championship it’s always pretty sweet. beating the US, in the end, was a pretty cool feeling. Just being involved in that last game where it was so exciting, made it a fun one to play,” Lalor said.

“I think overall we had a pretty solid tournament. Getting a medal is always a pretty good finish.”

An icing on the cake moment for Lalor was the all-star nomination. After playing some stellar defence in left field that included a diving catch going viral and raking in a .346 batting average, she said it was completely unexpected.

“It was a pretty cool feeling at the end of the day. An accomplishment like that is something you’re proud of when you look back on it. This is my third World Cup. I’ve been there a few times and I know what’s going on,” she said.

“I just prepared for what was going to come and was really happy that I hit really well through the middle core of our games. When you’re going there, you’re just thinking about playing well and getting the job done for your team. Once you get into a groove, it gets easy.”

Her diving grab against Australia has more than 5,000 views on Twitter.

The catch wasn’t the only reason Lalor caught some social media attention. The following day against the Dominican Republic, she smashed a 330-foot home run with a 92 mile per hour exit velocity against the Dominican Republic. Only seven home runs were hit in the tournament. Lalor was proud to knock out one of them.

“That was a good one to get,” Lalor said with a chuckle.

“I’ll hit one in (batting practice) every now and then but I’d been close in a game. Hadn’t hit one in a game at world cup before. To get that one was pretty cool… pretty cool feeling when you’re coming around and your teammates are standing there at the plate waiting for you and they look so excited.”

It was Lalor’s fourth time representing Canada on the international stage and she’s medaled three times. She won silver at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto, coupled with a silver at the 2016 World Cup.

Another highlight for the Red Deer Minor Baseball product came early in the tournament against Japan. Facing the number one team in the world can be a daunting task, but Canada nearly pulled off the impossible before dropping the game 2-1.

“You always believe you can win, but when you play a team that’s been undefeated for a while to a game like that, it really kicked in that we can win it. Especially for some of the youngsters,” Lalor said.

“Just seeing that Japan was number one and we could play them that close– I think reality set in there. We were just a really good group of players with young talent and lots of veterans. It was a good mix for some people, it being their first time– really excited and really itching to be there and gives them some experience.”

While the tournament created plenty of memories, Lalor noted at the end of the day, seeing the top-notch players in both Canada and around the world provides plenty of hope for the future of women’s baseball.

“The game is evolving so much. For us here in Canada there is a good group of younger players that have a lot of talent,” she said.

“Part of that is they start playing young and they realize they can compete in events like this and they stay in the game. I definitely agree since I’ve been there in 2014, the overall level of play has increased and lots of teams have way more quality players… it’s a good feeling for us to know that the game is getting bigger.”



