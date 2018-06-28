Red Deer’s Ken Griffith finished tied for fourth at Alberta Mid-Masters Championship

Red Deer’s Ken Griffith was in the hunt for a title at the Alberta Mid-Masters Championships until the final round.

He fired an 81 Thursday on day 3, for a three-round total of 225 that left him four strokes back tied for fourth place.

Griffith opened the tournament with a 71, then shot a 73 on day 2 and held the lead for the Mid-Masters (over 40) group after two days at Glendale Golf and Country Club.

Jeff Murdoch of Stony Plain won the mid-masters trophy with a four-over-par 220.

In the mid-amateur category, Griffith finished tied for 14th with Bentley’s Bobby Mckinlay. Lacombe’s Tom Mckinlay Jr. finished tied for 39th with a three-day total of 232.

Edmonton native Brandon Markiw was the mid-amateur winner shooting a three-under-par 213. He won the event by five strokes.



