Brian Coston (left) John Festival (middle) and Ken Griffith (right) of Red Deer will represent Alberta at the Canadian Senior Amateur Championships next month in Bathurst, New Brunswick. (Photo by Alberta Golf)

Red Deer’s Ken Griffith rolling towards another Canadian Senior Amateur Golf Championship appearance

Ken Griffith has reached a unique spot in his golf life at age 57.

The Red Deer native, who has golfed competitively since he was nine, has played some of his best golf lately against the top players in the province.

Griffith won the Senior Division at the Central Alberta Amateur Monday at the Red Deer Golf and Country Club with a score of two-under-par after three days. The week before, at Turner Valley Golf and Country Club, he carded a six-over 222 in the three-round Alberta Senior Men’s Amateur Championship.

“For three days I hit it really well. I was good off the tee for the most part and putted well. Those were the two keys to posting good scores every day,” he said about the Alberta Senior Amateur.

“The Red Deer Golf and Country Club’s course is impeccable. … I was just able to carry forward what I was doing well down at the amateur. Drove the ball well and put the ball on the green and made some putts … being patient and managing your way around that golf course is really important.”

That third place solo finish in Turner Valley also earned him an inter-provincial spot in the Canadian Senior Men’s Amateur Championship in Bathurst, N.B. next month.

Griffith, John Festival and Brian Coston will defend the inter-provincial title from 2017. Griffith said they won by eight strokes last year so other provinces will certainly be gunning for them.

“It’s an honour. I’ve played enough sports and enough arenas, to get an opportunity like this doesn’t come around very often,” he said.

“The fact I was able to do it last year and then again this year, I’m quite honoured. It’s a big thing down there. It’s quite competitive. Everybody wants to win the inter-provincial championship.”

Griffith is also hoping to improve on his finish at the 2017 Canadian Senior Amateur, where he ended the week in 15th place.

“I think after getting a look at it last year, I’m going there to try and win the thing. That’s my goal. Looking forward to doing better,” he added.

“I’m playing really well right now. I was playing well last year. This time of the year, we’ve got enough golf under our belts that you’re hopefully playing good, competitive golf. I feel like I’m hitting it as good as I’ve ever hit it.”

He’s heading to Victoria, B.C., later this month to participate in the Canadian Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship. He earned that spot with a top-five finish at the Alberta Mid-Amateur in late June.

Griffith said it’s been a busy summer and he is thankful for all the chances he’s had in the game.

“(I’m) just thankful I’ve got a wonderful wife that supports it. It’s a great opportunity to go and test your skills against the best in the country,” he said.

“Golf is a great vehicle to …. seeing not just Canada but the States as well. Great way to see the world.”


