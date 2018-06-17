Lethbridge Hurricane Ryan Vandervlis, 20, of Red Deer is in hospital recovering from various injuries after an incident. (File Photo)

Red Deer’s Ryan Vandervlis in hospital after incident involving three Lethbridge Hurricanes

Ryan Vandevlis is one of three Lethbridge Hurricanes being treated in hospital after an “incident”.

The team announced late Saturday night on Twitter that Vandervlis, 20, of Red Deer, along with Jordy Bellerive and alumnus Matt Alfaro were all involved. The announcement didn’t go into specifics about the injuries or where the incident occurred.

“All three players are currently being treated in hospital for various injuries sustained in the incident. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the families at this time,” the statement read.

Sentiments poured in from across the WHL for the injured players. Former Hurricane and current Red Deer Rebel, Josh Tarzwell a Red Deer native said on twitter, “Thoughts and prayers are with the @WHLHurricanes organization in this time of tragedy. Love all you boys.”

More to come.


