Red Deer’s Ryan Vandervlis in hospital after incident involving three Lethbridge Hurricanes

Lethbridge Hurricane Ryan Vandervlis, 20, of Red Deer is in hospital recovering from various injuries after an incident. (File Photo)

Ryan Vandevlis is one of three Lethbridge Hurricanes being treated in hospital after an “incident”.

The team announced late Saturday night on Twitter that Vandervlis, 20, of Red Deer, along with Jordy Bellerive and alumnus Matt Alfaro were all involved. The announcement didn’t go into specifics about the injuries or where the incident occurred.

“All three players are currently being treated in hospital for various injuries sustained in the incident. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the families at this time,” the statement read.

Sentiments poured in from across the WHL for the injured players. Former Hurricane and current Red Deer Rebel, Josh Tarzwell a Red Deer native said on twitter, “Thoughts and prayers are with the @WHLHurricanes organization in this time of tragedy. Love all you boys.”

Thoughts and prayers are with the @WHLHurricanes organization in this time of tragedy. Love all of you boys. — Josh Tarzwell (@Tarzwell17) June 17, 2018

Lethbridge Hurricanes issue a statement regarding player incident. pic.twitter.com/XeVcGZN8FM — Leth_ridge Hurric_nes (@WHLHurricanes) June 17, 2018

Absolutely devastated right now. Praying for you guys every second of everyday. The best teammates and friends. Love you guys to death. https://t.co/GCYoofvpkm — Calen Addison (@calenaddison) June 17, 2018

