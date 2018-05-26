Red Deer’s own Tammy Cunnington won silver at a Para-Swimming World Series event in Italy on the weekend. (Photo Scott Grant/Canadian Paralympic Committee)

Red Deer’s Tammy Cunnington wins silver at Para Swimming World Series

Se also finished sixth in the 50-m backstroke

Tammy Cunnington added to her impressive swimming resume Friday in the fourth stop on the Para-swimming World Series circuit.

The Red Deer native earned a silver in the 50-metre breaststroke at the event in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, with a time of one minute and 20.60 seconds.

Cunnington was also sixth in the 50-m backstroke.

Races on the World Series circuit are multiclass and so the ranking is based on which swimmer is closest to the world record in their disability category.


