Red Deer’s Ryan Vandervlis discharged from Calgary hospital

After 4-6 weeks of outpatient rehabilitation, he is expected to be sent home to heal

Red Deer hockey product Ryan Vandervlis has been released from hospital.

The 20-year-old forward, who last played for the Lethbridge Hurricanes was injured 11 weeks ago in a campfire accident that left him with severe burns on nearly 60 per cent of his body. He was initially placed in a medically-induced coma after the incident.

He was released Friday from Foothills Hospital in Calgary and will be doing daily out-patient rehabilitation there for the next four to six weeks. After that time, according to a statement from the family, he is expected to return home to continue to heal.

With my discharge from the Foothills coming tomorrow afternoon, I’d like to share a few thoughts that have been constantly on my mind. A long road ahead, yet it is safe to say I’m feeling very loved and confident considering everything that has happened these last several months. pic.twitter.com/TsAdrwQvkM — Ryan Vandervlis (@rvander20) August 30, 2018

Vandervlis put out a lengthy thank you on twitter Thursday ahead of his release from the hospital.

“Firstly I want to acknowledge my family. Not one day has passed with me in a hospital be where they have been right by my side. Nothing I can say or do will be able to thank them enough. You guys are amazing. Two, my boys that have been by my side this entire ride. You guys have given me the strength and kept things light at a time when it wasn’t easy to do,” read the statement.

“My friends, especially those who came to visit me in the hospital; I don’t believe I would be at the stage of my recovery that I am without your love and support.”

He also thanked the Lethbridge Hurricanes organization, the hockey community, doctors, nurses and support staff at the hospital.

The family also released a statement on Friday, updating Ryan’s condition and some of the recovery that has taken place. Vandervlis spent almost four weeks in the ICU at Foothills before being transferred to the burn unit. On July 16, he had the last of six surgeries and continued on the road to recovery from there.

“The number of texts, emails, cards, well-wishes, visits, prayers, financial donations and meals have been overwhelming and humbling at the same time,” read the statement from Rene and Barb Vandervlis.

“Ryan still has a long way to go as he works toward a full recovery, but the road ahead is easier to navigate knowing that he has a community of support behind him.”



