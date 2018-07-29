Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers lands on the 10-day disabled list. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Red Sox place 3B Devers on DL with strained left hamstring

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have placed third baseman Rafael Devers on the 10-day disabled list before Sunday’s series finale against Minnesota with a strained left hamstring he sustained a night earlier running the bases.

To take his place on the roster, the club recalled infielder Tzu-Wei Lin from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Devers limped running into third base on Eduardo Nunez’s double in the eighth inning of Boston’s 10-4 victory on Saturday night.

He said he felt something on his bunt single in the first inning, but didn’t think it was anything to worry about.

“When I bunted, I felt a little discomfort and didn’t feel like I pulled anything,” he said Sunday morning.

Entering Sunday with a majors’ best record of 73-33, the AL East-leading Red Sox have a makeshift lineup for their game. They have backup catcher and infielder Blake Swihart slated to start at third, Nunez at second and reserve Brock Holt at short.

Manager Alex Cora said regular shortstop Xander Bogaerts has a planned day off.

Devers is batting .245 with 15 homers and 52 RBIs. It’s Lin’s fourth stint with the Red Sox. He’s batted .182 (8 for 44) in 19 games.

Davies has 2 goals, 2 assists; Whitecaps beat Minnesota 4-2

