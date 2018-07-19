Redblacks look to put lopsided loss to Stamps behind them in match with Lions

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks are looking for a big game on Friday to put last week’s embarrassing loss at TD Place Stadium behind them, and they have one key factor going in their favour.

They are not facing the Calgary Stampeders.

After being shown up on home turf in a 27-3 rout at the hands of the Stampeders — the second time Ottawa has lost to the league leaders this season — the Redblacks (2-2) look to get back on track when they host the B.C. Lions.

The good news for the Redblacks is they have acquitted themselves so far in 2018 when not facing Calgary, posting comfortable wins over Saskatchewan and Montreal earlier this season.

“It’s a big game, it’s a home game and as you can see with the way things are working out this year in the CFL everybody is stacked together so you have to cash in and win games,” Redblacks coach Rick Campbell said Thursday.

“Whoever we’re playing or wherever we’re playing we have to show up and play well and cash in as many wins as we can.”

Step one for the Redblacks to cash in will be to get over the last home drubbing which saw quarterback Trevor Harris throw for just 93 yards and two interceptions.

“He’s a good player,” Campbell said. “He’s done a lot of great things for us so I expect him to come out and play good football like the rest of the team.

“He’s a guy that’s able to move on from winning or losing. Now it’s all eyes on B.C. and what’s in front of us.”

The team was spirited but relaxed as they had their final walkthrough Thursday, even dumping a bucket of ice water over the head of defensive back Jonathan Rose, who was celebrating his 25th birthday.

“We’ve had three focused days and I think we’ve had a good prep week. Our spirits have been high and we’re getting ready to roll,” Harris said, noting the Lions (2-2) have a dangerous defence.

“They give you a lot of different looks so we’ve got to make sure that we’re prepared for the sort of things they’ll bring at us. It will be fun to get out there and see how the week went preparation wise.”

Harris will try to get the ball into the hands of running back William Powell as much as possible. Powell is third in league rushing with 372 yards despite being held to season lows in both carries (8) and yards (17) last week.

“We want to take that step forward, especially coming off last week. It was unfortunate for us but we’re looking to get rolling,” said Powell, third-year pro out of Duncanville, Texas.

“When it all comes down to it we want to get the win, but we want to get the run game going, get the pass game going and we want to be clicking on all cylinders.”

The Redblacks released defensive back Josh Johnson earlier this week. Taking his place in the lineup will be rookie Anthony Cioffi.

“As I told people earlier in the year, we learn together, so (Cioffi) knew that his time was eventually going to come so he’s been ready,” Rose said.

“I know that he works clean and he does good work, so it’s not going to be a drop-off where some people thought it might be. He’ll come in and get the job done and we’ll look good as a complete defence.”

———

B.C. (2-2) AT OTTAWA (2-2)

Friday, TD Place

NO STAMPEDE ­— The Redblacks are 2-0 this season in games where they haven’t played the Calgary Stampeders, outscoring their opponents 68-35 with 940 yards of offence. In their two losses to Calgary they were outscored 51-17 and had just 368 yards of offence.

300 WATCH — Travis Lulay will be the starting quarterback for the Lions against the Redblacks, the only team he does not have a 300-plus yard passing game against in the league.

WHO’S HOT —Lulay threw for 326 yards last week as the Lions scored 20 unanswered second-half points in a 20-17 comeback win over Winnipeg.

WHO’S NOT — The Redblacks offence, with just 169 yards total offence in a loss last week.

SOMETHING’S GOT TO GIVE — The Lions are 1-7 in their past eight road games. The Redblacks have just six wins in their last 19 home games.

