Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto hits a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Milwaukee. Given Canada’s love for all things hockey, Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto was as surprised to win the Lou Marsh Trophy a second time as he was the first. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Morry Gash

Reds star Joey Votto voted winner of Toronto Star’s Lou Marsh Trophy

TORONTO — Given Canada’s love for all things hockey, Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto was as surprised to win the Lou Marsh Trophy a second time as he was the first.

The 34-year-old first baseman from Toronto was chosen by a panel of sports journalists from across Canada as the country’s athlete of the year in 2017.

Votto also got the nod in 2010 for the award, which is named after a former Toronto Star sports editor.

“Whenever I hear I’m up for this award or that I’m considered amongst a group of athletes, typically, it’s a gaggle of hockey players and then a few different athletes, both male and female in other sports,” Votto said Tuesday on a conference call.

“I usually think ‘well, it will likely go to the male hockey player’ and I think winning it a second time, especially amongst so many talented Canadian hockey players is another achievement.”

Other 2017 finalists were cross-country skier Alex Harvey, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, curler Rachel Homan and moguls skier Mikael Kingsbury.

Swimmer Penny Oleksiak captured the honour in 2016.

“It’s a very big deal to me,” Votto said. “When I won it the first time, I had to look at the list and look at all the different athletes, male, female, different sports. I was in awe of the company I was lucky enough to join.

“Now that I’ve won it a second time, the same sort of thing, I had to look it up again and see all the wonderful names that I’ve joined.”

Votto came within a whisker of winning his second National League MVP award this season, losing to Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton by just two points.

“I came up short on the Most Valuable Player award for the National League this year, but in a way, winning this award kind of makes up for that,” he said.

Votto made a great case to win this year’s NL MVP. He started all 162 games for Cincinnati and led Major League Baseball in on-base percentage, walks and intentional walks.

He reached base an MLB-best 321 times, breaking his own club record of 319 set two seasons before.

Votto also became only the third player in MLB history to produce at least 179 hits, 36 homers and 134 walks with 83 strikeouts or fewer in a single season.

The other two are Babe Ruth and Ted Williams, who combined to accomplish that feat seven times.

Fergie Jenkins and Larry Walker are the only other baseball players to win the Lou Marsh Trophy and Votto became the first baseball player to win it twice.

The Lou Marsh Trophy has been awarded since 1936 with a three-year hiatus during the Second World War.

Previous story
Montreal Impact trade star defender Laurent Ciman to Los Angeles FC
Next story
Jessie Fleming, Kris Twardek named Canada’s under-20 soccer players of the year

Just Posted

WATCH: Finishing touches being put on Servus Arena

The finishing touches are being put on Red Deer’s newest arena. The… Continue reading

Suspect in police chase in court

RCMP opened fire twice while trying to arrest suspects in vehicle chase in October

New temporary beds will immediately help Red Deer homeless

The 20 new temporary beds approved for Safe Harbour’s warming centre cannot… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP are seeking man posing as a police officer

Suspect is large, in his 30s, with red hair and beard

Update: “Someone knows something” – police

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Red Deer police seize rifles and shotguns from storage locker

A man and a woman facing nearly 200 charges after 29 firearms seized last month

Notley criticizes MLA who fired staffer after sex harassment complaint

Notley says if Jason Nixon was her house leader he’d be out of a job immediately.

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

UPDATE: Train hits hydro pole, causes outage near Deltaport

No injuries reported but traffic in and out of Deltaport is blocked

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month