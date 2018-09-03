Redskins sign ex-Browns lineman Caleb Brantley

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins have signed defensive lineman Caleb Brantley and waived Anthony Lanier with an injury designation.

Brantley was cut by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. A star at Florida who led the Gators with 9 1/2 tackles for loss and had 2 1/2 sacks in 2017, Brantley faced a misdemeanour battery complaint that was dismissed , and went from projected second-day pick to the sixth round when he was taken 185th by the Browns.

The 24-year-old Brantley had 18 tackles and two sacks last season as a rookie. He had a sack and two tackles in the preseason.

Lanier had been dealing with a hip flexor groin injury in recent days. He made Washington’s 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and had 14 tackles and five sacks last season.

