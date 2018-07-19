Video: Reed Rosencrans fastest driver on rain-soaked day 2 at North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships

Lori Stott comes around the barrel with speed after an hour rain delay Thursday at the North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships in Red Deer. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Reed Rosencrans raced away from the pack on the second day of the Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships on Thursday.

The Blackfalds driver used a nearly one-hour rain delay to his advantage and put up the fastest time on day 2 with a run of 79.52 seconds. The 45-year-old was out of the three-barrel quick in heat eight and finished three seconds ahead of Brett Dubuc.

Rosencrans’ unofficial running time also put him a full second ahead of Jack Stott for the overall lead at 156.46. Stott, after easily running the fastest time of 76.00 on the opening night, finished with an 81.71 on Thursday.

The night got off to an inauspicious start when lightning and heavy rain delayed the proceedings after heat 3. The drivers were able to get back on the track almost an hour later, but the run times were considerably slower compared to night one.

Linda Shippelt-Hubl was the second fastest driver on day 2 with a 79.84 and Louis Johner posted a 79.87 out of barrel one in the same heat.

In the final heat of the night, John Stott registered an 80.97, which placed him just behind his dad Jack in the overall with a running time of 158.29.

Wade Salmond was fifth on the day at 81.11 and Neil Salmond was sixth in 81.28. Marvin Hubl was seventh on Thursday and moved into fourth overall with his time of 81.34 for an overall time of 158.72.

Dale Young is fifth overall at 159.23, he finished third in heat 10 on Thursday but was ninth fastest on the evening. Mike Motowylo rounded out the top 10 on Day 2 in a time of 82.18.

Day 3 of the five-day championship gets underway at 6 p.m. on Friday night. Before the pony chuckwagons get started, the Alberta Professional Chuckwagon and Chariot Association will also host chariot races at 5 p.m.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

John Stott cruises towards a win in the final heat of the night Thursday on day 2 of the North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships in Red Deer. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)