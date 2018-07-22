Reed Rosencrans wins North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships

Jack Stott, 67, of Lacombe won the Dash For Cash on Sunday at the North American Pony Chuckwagon Championship trophy on Sunday at Westerner Days. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Reed Rosencrans called it a dream come true on Sunday after the racing wrapped up.

The North Dakota native clinched the Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships in the 10th and final heat of the day.

Although he just narrowly missed out on the Dash For Cash win, the 45-year-old said it was a special victory in Red Deer at Westerner Days.

“Been a lifelong dream. Coming up from North Dakota and to win this feels amazing,” Rosencrans said.

Rosencrans ran steady and fast all week long and was the overall leader from day 2 on. His five-day total time was 387.58 and he said his horses were just ready to go from the minute they arrived in town.

“Felt like they were really performing well. Long drive out in the trailer and they performed well,” he said.

“I was really happy with the horses. They deserve all the credit in the world. A team that has been together, they finally put it all together.”

The American surrendered the $2,500 Dash For Cash prize to local racing legend Jack Stott, who crossed the finish line in 75.42.

Stott, a Lacombe native beat out his son John, as well as Rosencrans and Marvin Hubl to take the dash win in heat 10. Jack, 67, said finally getting a win in Red Deer after struggling here for the last 10 years was an awesome feeling.

“It was a do-or-die situation, you had to give it everything you could. Everything worked out and the horses worked perfect,” Jack said post-race.

“(Feels) fantastic, because it’s hard to beat those three boys they’re tough.”

He added that it was also a neat victory because over the past 10 years he hasn’t had much success in Red Deer.

“I did well here. If I hadn’t have got a penalty (on Saturday) I might have been in for the overall,” he said.

“Fantastic week. I’ve struggled here for the last 10 years probably so this is really good. “

In the chariot races earlier on Sunday, Marty Maxwell cruised to a win with a time of 73.19.

He also had the fastest three-day overall time of 224.77. Adam Waldner was the second fastest chariot driver on Sunday at 74.34, and third overall. Bob Leach was third on the day in 74.61, and second overall. Wanda Sannachan and Denver Leach rounded out the top five chariot drivers on Sunday.



Jack Stott picks up the $2,500 cheque for winning the heat 10 Dash For Cash on Sunday at the North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Chuckwagon driver Reed Rosencrans (left) accepts the North American Pony Chuckwagon Championship trophy on Sunday at Westerner Days. His five-day total time was 387.58. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)