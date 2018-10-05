Regina Rams football team is stripped of three wins due to ineligible player

EDMONTON — The University of Regina Rams football team has been stripped of three victories due to the use of an ineligible player.

The school’s athletics program became aware of the player’s eligibility issue during the conference bye week, Canada West said Friday in a release. An oversight during Regina’s student-athlete intake and eligibility process in the off-season led to the player competing in five games this year.

The forfeits result in Regina being stripped of wins on Sept. 7 (51-13 over Alberta), Sept. 14 (19-17 over UBC) and Sept. 29 (32-31 over Manitoba). Those games will now be recorded as 1-0 victories for the Rams’ opponents. Regina’s record was adjusted to 0-5, dropping them to the bottom of the conference.

“This is a heartbreaking situation for the student-athletes, coaches, members of the Rams organization, and the University of Regina community,” said Lisa Robertson, the school’s director of sport, community engagement & athlete development. “The university will fully co-operate with U Sports as they review the situation.

“Additionally, we are launching an internal review of our student-athlete intake processes in order to minimize the risk of this happening again.”

A self-disclosure of the eligibility issue was submitted by the university’s athletics program on Thursday to U Sports, which sets national eligibility regulations. Specifics of the infraction were not released.

The university has committed to a full review of its student-athlete intake and eligibility processes. The U Sports discipline panel may still apply additional sanctions.

Scorelines from Regina’s two previous losses this season will remain intact.