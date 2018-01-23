Regional ski race at Canyon Ski Resort this weekend

There will be regional ski races at Canyon Ski Resort this weekend.

Red Deer Ski Club is hosting the North Zone Regional Series alpine race Saturday and Sunday at the resort.

“Hosting an annual race at Canyon Ski Resort is important to Red Deer Ski Club as it gives recreational ski families a chance to see what ski racing is all about,” said Lyle Johnson, club president.

The race is open to all skiers registered in the U21 North Zone Regional Alpine Ski Program.

The event will include two giant slalom races each day for male and female competitors.



