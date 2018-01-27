Samuel Penkala competes in the North Zone Regional Alpine Race Saturday afternoon at Canyon Ski Resort. There was two giant slalom races for males and females on Saturday and Sunday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Regional ski races at Canyon Ski Resort

Skiers are racing downhill at Canyon Ski Resort this weekend.

The Red Deer Ski Club is hosting its annual North Zone Regional Series alpine race Saturday and Sunday, which features two giant slalom races each day.

It’s great to have an event like this at home each year, said Amanda Gould, with the Red Deer Ski Club.

“It makes such a big difference being able to ski at your own hill,” said Gould. “You know the hill, you’re experienced with it and you don’t have to get up so early to travel.”

There were male and female U14, U16, U18 and U21 categories at the regional race. All skiers registered in the U21 North Zone Regional Alpine Ski Program were able to compete.

“The run we’re on is exactly the right pitch for racing. We’re lucky to have such a great host,” she said.

This regional race was not a test event for next year’s Canada Winter Games in Red Deer – Canyon Ski Resort will host a number of events at the games.

All the work the resort is putting in for the games has really impressed members of the ski club, Gould said.

“The stuff Canyon is doing is brilliant. It’s making for such an awesome hill and it’s making for a great environment for the kids,” she said.

Mauricio Ortiz-Rumo, Red Deer Ski Club member, didn’t compete in the weekend’s competition, but he still played a part in making sure the races went smoothly.

The 11-year-old served as a forerunner for the competition.

“We check the course to see if there’s anything wrong, like if there’s any knots they have to clear out. We also check if the timing gear is on point,” he said.

Ortiz-Rumo, who has skied for about seven years, competes in U12, so he was unable to compete this weekend. But he said he was glad to be a part of the event.

“The course was very nice today,” Ortiz-Rumo said. “It was great to be out here today to watch all my friends compete.”

Results from the regional race will be available Sunday afternoon.

More information can be found at www.albertaalpine.ca.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Maggie Smith competes in the North Zone Regional Alpine Race Saturday afternoon at Canyon Ski Resort.

The Red Deer Ski Club hosted the North Zone Regional Alpine Race at Canyon Ski Resort this weekend.

