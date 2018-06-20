Reichel ready to hear name called on NHL Draft day

Rebels defenceman Alex Alexeyev expected to be selected in first two rounds

A pair of Red Deer Rebels CHL Import Draft picks should have their names called at the NHL Entry Draft in Dallas this weekend.

Defenceman Alex Alexeyev is being projected as a late first or early second round pick and forward Kristian Reichel is expected to be a late-round selection.

Alexeyev, 18, was picked up by the Rebels back in 2016, 49th overall in the import draft and has slowly blossomed into a workhorse on defence when he’s in the lineup.

In his first WHL season, he played 41 games and last year battled through a few injuries and time missed. An upper-body injury, a broken finger and the passing of his mother limited the six-foot-three, 190-pound defender to a 45-game season last year.

In those games he did play though, it was clear to Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter that Alexeyev projects to be an impact player at the next level.

“There’s no question he’s an exceptional player. We have to find a balance with him to keep him healthy,” said Sutter of Alexeyev, who had 37 points in 45 games and another five points in three playoff games last year.

“When he came back in our lineup in the playoffs, he played pretty solid for us, basically playing with one hand. I thought he did a really good job.”

According to Sutter, Alexeyev’s appeal to NHL teams is his mobility and the ease in which he can eat up big minutes.

“He can play against the other team’s top lines but I don’t think every shift he should be,” Sutter said. “He’s still a big horse and he’s an important part of our backend.”

TSN’s Bob McKenzie has the gifted defender going in the first round at number 30.

Reichel, 20, scored 34 times in 63 WHL games last season, 12 of which came on the power play with a lethal one-timer. He showed his ability to kill penalties and play in all situations with the Rebels, including winning faceoffs at a 53 per cent clip. It was his first season in North America after playing pro in the Czech Republic.

“He plays a good 200-foot game but he has to be a hard-working guy on both sides of the puck,” noted Sutter about the Rebels’ 27th overall import draft pick in 2017.

“His foundation is to be a highly competitive player that is going to be responsible on both sides of the puck and do a good job in your own zone and be good on faceoffs. When he gets the puck, use his speed and the skill can go from there.”

The six-foot-one, 168-pound centre is in his second-year of draft eligibility. In his first draft go-around, after a sub-par year playing pro in the Czech Republic, Reichel wasn’t selected. His family knew they had to do something to change his circumstances. So, he made the jump to the WHL and has impressed since day one.

“This year I hope someone will pick me and I have good rankings so are thinking that you can get drafted. Now you are nervous because you don’t know. The waiting time is bad,” Reichel said in a phone interview from the Czech Republic.

At the NHL Draft midterm prospect rankings, Reichel sat at number 80 among North American skaters. By the end of the WHL season, he was in the 53rd spot, meaning a likely third-round selection. However, most experts have the centre outside the top 100 in their final rankings. TSN’s Craig Button in his final ranking from June 5, has Reichel slotted at number 90.

“There was no question he was one of our best forwards and some nights our top guy. He had a really good year, he’s going to get drafted from what I’m hearing and deservedly so,” Sutter said.

Reichel might have enhanced his chances at being selected in late May at the NHL Draft Combine, too.

He scored some top test results in a few measurements and said he interviewed with 11 NHL teams, down from the 20 or so he talked to throughout the season. Another measure there’s still some buzz around the 20-year-old heading into the draft that starts on Friday.

“It wasn’t too bad, it was like a vacation for me,” he said with a chuckle.

I’m pretty excited, a little bit nervous but just the waiting is weird and you don’t know if someone will pick you or what round you will go.”


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Edmonton Eskimos place Hackenberg, Owens on their 45-man negotiation list
Next story
Head coach Triano has the talent, just needs senior men’s basketball team to mesh

Just Posted

Cannabis facility proposed for Clearwater County

Cannabis production facility proposed south of Caroline would produce 30,000 kg of cannabis a year

83-year-old one of many rappelling down Red Deer’s Stantec building for Make-a-Wish Foundation

Second annual Rope-for-Hope event on July 21

Transit changes to aid Burman University students

An additional evening trip and student bus passes to be in place by fall

WATCH: Province, Maskwacis Cree Nations sign educational agreement

Funding and support will help the First Nations develop a Cree-based curriculum

UPDATED: Red Deer area MPs worry about cannabis legalization

Recreational marijuana to become legal Oct. 17

WATCH: Province, Maskwacis Cree Nations sign educational agreement

Funding and support will help the First Nations develop a Cree-based curriculum

Red Deer high school student psyched for SHAD

Lindsay Thurber’s Kaden Nivens will head to Newfoundland for the annual program in July

Red Deer College team tackles lack of Indigneous inclusion in research projects

A local college research team has completed a lengthy project examining the… Continue reading

Officials make case against parents accused of child abuse

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Prosecutors made their case Wednesday against a Southern California… Continue reading

Manitoba educational assistant sentenced to 3 1/5 years for sex with student

WINNIPEG — A former educational assistant in Winnipeg has been sentenced to… Continue reading

Conservatives can ‘win anywhere,’ Scheer says in welcoming Richard Martel

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer welcomed the newest member of his… Continue reading

Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion’s killers

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — For hours, the fans came in a steady… Continue reading

Canadian steel not a national security threat on its own: US commerce secretary

OTTAWA — The U.S. commerce secretary says Canada is not a national… Continue reading

Camargo lifts Braves over Blue Jays with first career grand slam

Braves 11 Blue Jays 4 TORONTO — Jaime Garcia is searching for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month