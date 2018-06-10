Renegades back on a roll with big win over Calgary Sabrecats

Red Deer Renegades player Matt Vieira rings one just off the post against the Calgary Sabrecats on Sunday at the Kinex. The Renegades picked up a big 15-2 win in the contest. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

As the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier II season winds down, the Red Deer Renegades appear to be back on track.

After a mid-season stumble when the Renegades lost a pair of contests– one in Medicine Hat and the other in Sylvan Lake, Red Deer has won three straight games with only three left on the schedule.

The latest was a 15-2 blowout over the Calgary Sabrecats on Sunday at the Kinex, where the home side scored early and often and peppered the opposing goalie with 72 shots.

“Every game we come in and we don’t quit. We had a few tough losses on the road but I think this was a bounce-back game for us and I think it will take us well into the postseason,” said captain Kole Weik.

“One of the main things from the losses is our positivity goes out the window a little bit and we start getting on each other. One of the big lessons we learned is to keep our spirits up and it really helps our performance.”

A sign things are starting to right themselves for the Red Deer group that started the season 9-0 was the eight power play goals they scored in the win Sunday. Red Deer also held the Sabrecats scoreless in the final two periods of the game.

“We had a lot of shots, we probably should have had a few more goals. Power play time and putting our shots where we want them. That’ll be a key for practice,” Wiek added.

Curtis Hallman notched five goals and added another three assists in the victory. Brayden Laturnus added a pair of goals, while Chad Mears, Quinn Kushniruk, Brandon Heidinger, Matt Vieira, Andrew Keller, Harrison Clarke, Nicholas Scott and Nikolaus Prechel all scored once.

Red Deer also topped the Olds Stingers 9-6 on Friday night. Nikolaus Prechel and Nicholas Scott each scored a pair in the win for the Renegades. Vieira, Elek Himer, Luc Hutchison, Ryan Mulder and Brad Sauders also added goals for the home side. For Olds, Braden Smith scored twice and each of Griffin Andrews, Randy Leibel, Logan Visser and Alex Wigley added a goal.

The Renegades will play their final regular season home game on June 10.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter