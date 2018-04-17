Calgary Axemen John Mark Nicolet cross checks Red Deer Renegades Nicolas Scott during playoff action at the Kinex last season. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Renegades lacrosse looking forward to promising season

The Red Deer Renegades Tier II Junior B team made a definitive statement in their Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League season opener.

Red Deer thrashed the Calgary Sabrecats 21-3 to kickoff the season and second-year head coach Mike Martel is excited for what the rest of the season holds.

“We’re looking pretty strong, we have a lot of really strong kids coming up from Midget this year and we’re holding onto a few tier 1 players as of now. Defensively and offensively, we have some solid lines this year,” Martel said.

Chad Mears and Curtis Hallman each had a four-goal game against Calgary and Blaine Friesen added a hat trick. Nick Scott, Brayden Laturnus and Devin Saunders each had two goals and Andrew keller, Niko Preschel, Harrison Clarke, and Teagan Smith all added singles.

Martel said they’ll return about half of their roster from last season and with Lethbridge and Olds moving up to Tier I, he expects his group to be one of the best in the league.

“One hundred per cent our goal is to sweep the league this year. We had some pretty tough competition with Olds and Lethbridge last year, but with them moving up it leaves us seeded in first place. That’s the hope,” he said.

Last season, in his coaching debut with the Renegades, Martel led the team to a 13-5 record and he hopes they can just continue to build on that.

“We’re pretty cohesive as a team. We have some solid veterans and so far the team seems to be meshing well together,” Martel added.

The Renegades will play the Rockyview Rage on Friday night at the Kinex at 8:30 p.m. and then square off against the Calgary Axemen on Saturday at 2:3 p.m. at the Kinex.


