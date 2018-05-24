Renegades run record to 10-0

The Red Deer Renegades continue to terrorize the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier 2 ranks.

In their latest victory, the Renegades ran over the Olds Stingers in a 15-6 win.

“Good game, we started out pretty flat compared to our typical game. We bounced back in the second and third period. Our defence had a pretty lights out performance all game,” captain Kole Weik said.

In the win Wednesday, Chad Mears had a hat trick while Weik, Elek Himer, and Andrew Keller all had a pair of goals.

Teagan Smith, Curtis Hallman, Nicholas Scott, Brayden Laturnus, Quinn Kushniruk, and Tristan Clark all each added a goal.

The Renegades are now undefeated with a 10-0 record on the season and lead all teams with 20 points.

“This has been in my years with the Renegades, one of the teams that guys came in immediately and have gelled the best,” Weik added.

“We have the best chemistry I’ve ever seen with the Renegades. That helps a lot when you’re talking on D and getting the defence organized. Especially on offence as well.”

Red Deer has topped each team in the south conference and have eight games remaining on the schedule. Their next contest is May 26 on the road. The next home game is June 8.



