Chad Mears of the Red Deer Renegades had a hat trick against Olds on the road Wednesday night. (File Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Renegades run record to 10-0

Sit atop the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier 2 standings

The Red Deer Renegades continue to terrorize the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier 2 ranks.

In their latest victory, the Renegades ran over the Olds Stingers in a 15-6 win.

“Good game, we started out pretty flat compared to our typical game. We bounced back in the second and third period. Our defence had a pretty lights out performance all game,” captain Kole Weik said.

In the win Wednesday, Chad Mears had a hat trick while Weik, Elek Himer, and Andrew Keller all had a pair of goals.

Teagan Smith, Curtis Hallman, Nicholas Scott, Brayden Laturnus, Quinn Kushniruk, and Tristan Clark all each added a goal.

The Renegades are now undefeated with a 10-0 record on the season and lead all teams with 20 points.

“This has been in my years with the Renegades, one of the teams that guys came in immediately and have gelled the best,” Weik added.

“We have the best chemistry I’ve ever seen with the Renegades. That helps a lot when you’re talking on D and getting the defence organized. Especially on offence as well.”

Red Deer has topped each team in the south conference and have eight games remaining on the schedule. Their next contest is May 26 on the road. The next home game is June 8.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer BMX Club looking for new members; excited to host provincials

Just Posted

Red Deer garage owner finds kitten trapped under truck

Jeff Roberts, owner of Wrenchmasters AutoPro in Red Deer, brought the kitten to the SPCA

Red Deer actor walks in the sandals of Jesus in Badlands Passion Play.

Aaron Krogman takes on demanding role in a musical retelling

This is spring?

Central Albertans have been getting a taste of summer four weeks early

Red Deer arm wrestler steps onto big stage

World Armwrestling League’s deal with streaming service gives Matt Mask a chance to shine

Spring flooding not necessarily a sign that worse to come

Rain is the main culprit when June mountain snowmelt turns into flooding

Central Alberta athletes shine on the track at CASAA Zone Track and Field Championships

Lindsay Thurber Raiders athlete Hayley Lalor took the win in the senior girls individual aggregate

Businesses, project recieve award for efforts to improve Central Alberta air quality

Three organizations will be recognized for the work they have done to… Continue reading

Trudeau defends $600-million price tag for G7 summit in Quebec town of La Malbaie

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the hefty… Continue reading

Weather now co-operating with evacuation of fire-threatened communities

WINNIPEG — The weather is now co-operating with efforts to evacuate some… Continue reading

Canadian auto sector observers doubt U.S. will carry through on tariff threat

Canadian auto industry observers are reacting with shock and disbelief to news… Continue reading

Bus bursts into flames on parkway; driver, passengers safe

HOLMDEL, N.J. — Authorities say a bus driver and about two dozen… Continue reading

Facebook won’t pay compensation for Cambridge Analytica case

BRUSSELS — Facebook said Thursday it will not compensate users in the… Continue reading

Five standout tracks from Shawn Mendes’ vulnerable new self-titled album

TORONTO — Shawn Mendes is slowly letting the world capture a glimpse… Continue reading

Canadians confused about GM foods, support mandatory labelling: study

HALIFAX — The vast majority of Canadians believe genetically modified foods should… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month