Red Deer Renegades player Ryan Mulder bolts towards the net on a breakaway with Sylvan Lake Yettis’ Josh Green in pursuit. The Renegades won the rivalry battle 12-7 at the Kinex on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Renegades top rival Yettis in thriller

Top two undefeated teams went toe-to-toe at the Kinex Sunday afternoon

Momentum swung like an old, sturdy rocking chair on Sunday afternoon at the Kinex in Rocky Mountain Lacrosse Tier II Junior B action.

A pair of north division rivals battled back and forth in front a packed house, with the Red Deer Renegades landing the final blows in a 12-7 win over the Sylvan Lake Yettis and improving their record to 7-0 on the year.

The Yettis jumped on the Renegades early and took a commanding 7-1 lead in the opening frame before the home side woke up in the second.

Red Deer scored 11 unanswered goals in the final two periods, including three second period power play markers.

“(We) came out super confident and Sylvan (Lake) came to play. They were 100 per cent here to prove a point and they played hard. They deserved the first period,” Red Deer Renegades head coach Mike Martel said.

“In the second period, we turned it around. Told them in the change room it was a make or break time. This is just one of those things that you have to go through as a good team.”

With the game tied at seven in the third period, a great individual effort from Nicholas Scott short handed lead to a pretty goal from Teagan Smith and shifted momentum to Red Deer.

“That’s another game changer. One of those things that gets the boys amped up and that was a huge one for the team,” Martel said.

Scott also added a goal to cap off the scoring in the third, while Andrew Keller notched two in the final frame and Brayden Laturnus found the back of the net with 4:35 to play. Laturnus finished the night with a hat trick.

Blayne Friesen, Kole Weik and Harrison Clark had the other markers for Red Deer in the victory.

“This year it’s all about changes and we capitalize on everybody else’s mistakes,” Martel said.

“The third we went back to our old systems instead of playing Sylvan ball. Definitely, lock down on our defence which we’ve been really strong with. Limit the number of shots and work our transitions.”

Jesse Johnson started in net for the Renegades, but Zach Assinger entered in relief early in the first period and picked up the win.

For the Yettis, seven different players hit the scoresheet. Tristan Hess, Khale Skinner, Adam Sylvester, Hunter Thudium, Brayson McLaughlin, Kien Bowen and Eric Nikolai scored for Sylvan Lake in the loss.

The teams combined for 63 penalty minutes on the afternoon.

The win kept the Renegades at the top of the North Conference standings and undefeated on the year. Keller, who scored for times in the win Sunday, said it’s been a great season with a solid group of teammates.

“We all get along, we come as a team, it’s awesome. This is my fourth year in junior and this is the best team I’ve ever played with, it’s pretty fun,” Keller said.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Red Deer Renegades player Andrew Keller celebrates his second of four goals in the game on Sunday at the Kinex in Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Tier II Junior B play. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Tristan Clark of the Red Deer Renegades looks for a shot on net as Andrew Keller sets a pick on Sylvan Lake Yettis’ Austin Hunt. The Renegades were victorious 12-7 over the Yettis on Sunday afternoon at the Kinex. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Previous story
Winnipeg Jets head home looking to clinch series with Nashville Predators
Next story
3 new teams joining North Central Senior Hockey League next season

Just Posted

Permaculture in action in Red Deer

International Permaculture Day recognized

UCP members take a stand for parental rights

57 per cent in favour of parental consent

Hundreds of thousands without power following disastrous wind storm

Tens of thousands of people were still without power across Central Canada… Continue reading

Flood waters in New Brunswick raise concerns for health and safety

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Flood waters continue to rise in southern New… Continue reading

UPDATED: Motorcycle and truck collide east of Innisfail

Two die in collision

WATCH: Red Deerians rally behind Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

More than 100 Red Deerians made it clear they want the Kinder… Continue reading

Montreal prepares to debut new high-tech, self-cleaning public bathrooms

MONTREAL — The City of Montreal once boasted an impressive fleet of… Continue reading

Hundreds attend visitation for 45-year-old victim of Toronto van attack

TORONTO — Hundreds of mourners came together at a chapel north of… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Alberta Handmaids in Red Deer

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

McElhinney earns shutout as Canada routs South Korea 10-0 at hockey worlds

HERNING, Denmark — Tyson Jost scored twice and Curtis McElhinney stopped 25… Continue reading

Canadian companies cash in on royal wedding with British-themed products

TORONTO — For years, Daniel Lewis has been crafting teas that draw… Continue reading

‘A warrior by heart:’ Indigenous people enlisted to monitor pipelines

CALGARY — Gerald Scott’s perspective has shifted since he spent 10 days… Continue reading

Kyle Connor leads the way as Jets beat Predators 6-2 to take 3-2 series lead

NASHVILLE — Kyle Connor made a move in the first period Saturday… Continue reading

Albert Pujols becomes 32nd player in 3,000-hit club

SEATTLE — Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols got his 3,000th hit,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month