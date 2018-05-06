Renegades top rival Yettis in thriller

Top two undefeated teams went toe-to-toe at the Kinex Sunday afternoon

Red Deer Renegades player Ryan Mulder bolts towards the net on a breakaway with Sylvan Lake Yettis’ Josh Green in pursuit. The Renegades won the rivalry battle 12-7 at the Kinex on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Momentum swung like an old, sturdy rocking chair on Sunday afternoon at the Kinex in Rocky Mountain Lacrosse Tier II Junior B action.

A pair of north division rivals battled back and forth in front a packed house, with the Red Deer Renegades landing the final blows in a 12-7 win over the Sylvan Lake Yettis and improving their record to 7-0 on the year.

The Yettis jumped on the Renegades early and took a commanding 7-1 lead in the opening frame before the home side woke up in the second.

Red Deer scored 11 unanswered goals in the final two periods, including three second period power play markers.

“(We) came out super confident and Sylvan (Lake) came to play. They were 100 per cent here to prove a point and they played hard. They deserved the first period,” Red Deer Renegades head coach Mike Martel said.

“In the second period, we turned it around. Told them in the change room it was a make or break time. This is just one of those things that you have to go through as a good team.”

With the game tied at seven in the third period, a great individual effort from Nicholas Scott short handed lead to a pretty goal from Teagan Smith and shifted momentum to Red Deer.

“That’s another game changer. One of those things that gets the boys amped up and that was a huge one for the team,” Martel said.

Scott also added a goal to cap off the scoring in the third, while Andrew Keller notched two in the final frame and Brayden Laturnus found the back of the net with 4:35 to play. Laturnus finished the night with a hat trick.

Blayne Friesen, Kole Weik and Harrison Clark had the other markers for Red Deer in the victory.

“This year it’s all about changes and we capitalize on everybody else’s mistakes,” Martel said.

“The third we went back to our old systems instead of playing Sylvan ball. Definitely, lock down on our defence which we’ve been really strong with. Limit the number of shots and work our transitions.”

Jesse Johnson started in net for the Renegades, but Zach Assinger entered in relief early in the first period and picked up the win.

For the Yettis, seven different players hit the scoresheet. Tristan Hess, Khale Skinner, Adam Sylvester, Hunter Thudium, Brayson McLaughlin, Kien Bowen and Eric Nikolai scored for Sylvan Lake in the loss.

The teams combined for 63 penalty minutes on the afternoon.

The win kept the Renegades at the top of the North Conference standings and undefeated on the year. Keller, who scored for times in the win Sunday, said it’s been a great season with a solid group of teammates.

“We all get along, we come as a team, it’s awesome. This is my fourth year in junior and this is the best team I’ve ever played with, it’s pretty fun,” Keller said.



Red Deer Renegades player Andrew Keller celebrates his second of four goals in the game on Sunday at the Kinex in Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Tier II Junior B play. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)