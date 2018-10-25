Reports: Charlie Montoyo named new Toronto Blue Jays manager

TORONTO — Charlie Montoyo has been named the new manager of the Toronto Blue Jays, according to multiple media reports.

Montoyo would become the 13th manager in Blue Jays history. He managed the triple-A Durham Bulls from 2007-14 before joining the Tampa Bay Rays as third base coach in 2015. He was promoted to Tampa’s bench coach this season.

The Blue Jays are coming off a 73-89 regular season under John Gibbons. The team announced at the end of the campaign that Gibbons would not be returning to the position in 2019.

The 53-year-old Montoyo retired as a player after the 1996 season. He spent 10 years as an infielder in the Milwaukee Brewers, Montreal Expos and Philadelphia Phillies organizations.

His lone big-league experience as a player came in 1993 with the Expos, when he appeared in four games.

The native of Florida, Puerto Rico has managed teams at every classification in the Rays’ system. He was named International League manager of the year in 2010 and 2013.

Gibbons, 56, first managed the Blue Jays from August 2004 to June 2008. He was rehired in November 2012 and guided the team back to the playoffs in 2015, ending the franchise’s 22-year post-season drought.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Former Canadian Olympic wrestler savours life as a heavyweight in the UFC

Just Posted

Sawed-off shotgun pointed at worker during break-in

Red Deer RCMP investigate

Red Deer builder will head provincial land development/home builders group

A Central Alberta builder was elected new chair of BILD Alberta BILD… Continue reading

City of Red Deer’s Arts and Culture Survey results to be shared with the public

Find out what kind of arts facility tops the list

UPDATED: Red Deer postal workers walk off the job

24-hour picket line in Red Deer

Trump condemns bombings, calls for calm, but doesn’t acknowledge own rhetoric

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump pulled some of his usual barrage… Continue reading

WATCH: Make-A-Wish grants Star Wars loving teen’s wish

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Anakin Suerink’s wish in Red Deer Saturday afternoon

More charges against U.S. man accused of kidnapping Alberta model

A South Carolina man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an Alberta… Continue reading

Vegas signs suspended D Nate Schmidt to $35.7 million deal

LAS VEGAS — Suspended defenceman Nate Schmidt and the Vegas Golden Knights… Continue reading

New Toronto Overwatch esports franchise to be named the Toronto Defiant

Toronto’s new “Overwatch” esports franchise will be known as the Toronto Defiant.… Continue reading

Packages to De Niro, Biden seized, similar to pipe bombs

WASHINGTON — Suspicious packages addressed to actor Robert De Niro and former… Continue reading

Ford recalls nearly 1.5M Focuses because engines can stall

DETROIT — Ford is recalling nearly 1.5 million Focus compact cars in… Continue reading

Rotating Canada Post strikes today in Calgary, Sherbrooke, Que., and Kelowna, B.C.

OTTAWA — Canada Post employees are holding rotating strikes in Sherbrooke, Que.,… Continue reading

New pot, impaired driving penalties could bar newcomers from Canada

OTTAWA — The federal government is warning newcomers that stiffer impaired driving… Continue reading

NHL addressing goalies’ issues with smaller chest protectors

James Reimer keeps flinching and he doesn’t like it. Several times in… Continue reading

Most Read