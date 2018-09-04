Rest of Stroman’s season in his hands as blister continues to hinder him

TORONTO — The rest of Marcus Stroman’s 2018 season is in his hands — literally and figuratively.

Manager John Gibbons thinks the Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher should shut it down for the season, a day after Stroman was pulled in the second inning of a 7-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays after tearing a blister on his throwing hand.

But Gibbons also thinks that, ultimately, it’s up to Stroman if he wants to play out the final month of the season.

“We’ll see how he is in a couple of days,” said Gibbons on Tuesday afternoon.

Gibbons noted that the blister didn’t seem to affect Stroman’s mechanics, but that if he starts to compensate for the pain by adjusting his throwing motion it could lead to further issues.

“What’s that going to accomplish?” Gibbons said.

The 27-year-old Stroman was making his first start since Aug. 17 after a stint on the disabled list with a recurring finger blister that refused to fully heal between scheduled starts.

Stroman said after Monday night’s loss that he would like to keep playing with only 25 games left on the Blue Jays’ schedule, meaning potentially five starts for him. He’s thrown 102 1/3 innings this season with a 4-9 record, 77 strikeouts, and a 5.54 earned-run average.

“I like to compete. I don’t like sitting. I only get to go out there one every five days to begin with,” said Stroman after the loss. “Being out there every fifth day is a priority. I hate being on the DL. I hate watching. I hate not being out there. It frustrates me. It kills me inside, honestly. I’m going to do everything in my power to be out there.”

Stroman said his finger looked like it had a hole in it 10 days ago and credited Toronto’s training staff for preparing him to make his return ahead of Monday’s game.

Also on Tuesday, the Blue Jays placed right-handed reliever Joe Biagini on the 10-day DL with a left oblique strain retroactive to Saturday. Right-handed pitcher Jake Petricka has been recalled from triple-A Buffalo to replace him.

Toronto also called up outfielder Dwight Smith Jr., infielder Richard Urena and first baseman Rowdy Tellez from Buffalo to join the Blue Jays’ expanded September roster. Outfielder Jonathan Davis has been selected to the active roster and right-handed pitcher Mike Hauschild was designated for assignment.

___

Follow @jchidleyhill on Twitter

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Cowboys turn to untested kicker after dumping Dan Bailey
Next story
Winnipeg Jets sign captain Blake Wheeler to a five-year contract extension

Just Posted

130 torchbearers announced for 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer torchbearers not announced until January

Red Deer County wants more information on rodeo sponsorship request

Red Deer County has put a $150,000 funding request by Canadian Finals… Continue reading

Olds College cannabis course launched

Online course will run Oct. 1-26

WATCH: Focus on student safety as Red Deer public schools reopen

Mental health training goes district wide

Communications tower approved in Red Deer County despite objections

Woman living near tower’s proposed location said tower could be located elsewhere

WATCH: Red Deerians celebrate Labour Day with community barbecue

Red Deer & District Labour Council supports pharmacare plan for Canadians

UPDATE: AHS breaks ground on new Lacombe Community Health Centre

17,000 sq. ft. facility will bring existing Lacombe AHS services together

BC SPCA, police investigate after three skunks mutilated

The BC SPCA has asked for the Vancouver Police Department’s help with the investigation.

Highway overpass collapses in Kolkata; at least 1 dead

KOLKATA, India — A highway overpass collapsed Tuesday in the crowded Indian… Continue reading

Over 300 people evacuated from flooded Kansas college town

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Heavy rain caused a creek to burst its banks… Continue reading

Natural Resources committee meeting today to talk about pipeline decision

OTTAWA — Federal MPs on the natural resources committee will meet this… Continue reading

Motorcyle racer killed in crash

THE CANADIAN PRESS LEDUC, Alta. — A man described as an incredible… Continue reading

Police looking for tips after cat died when tossed from car in Parry Sound, Ont.

PARRY SOUND, Ont. — Police are asking for the public’s help after… Continue reading

Turkey’s crisis could slow its push for influence in Balkans

VLADICIN HAN, Serbia — In the south of Serbia, a Turkish car… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month